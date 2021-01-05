Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch Talk 49ers Upcoming Offseason, PFF's 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, January 5.
New and Notable
49ers Announce 2020 Team Awards
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday the organization's 2020 team award recipients:
Len Eshmont Award: Fred Warner
Bill Walsh Award: Fred Warner
Bobb McKittrick Award: Laken Tomlinson
Hazeltine Iron Man Award: Jason Verrett
Thomas Herrion Memorial Award: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Ed Block Courage Award: Jason Verrett
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee: Arik Armstead
Gary Niver Award: Trent Williams
Community Relations Service Awards:
Veteran Player Awards: Daniel Brunskill and Ben Garland
49ers NFL Salute to Service Award: John Lynch
Alumnus Award: Guy McIntyre
John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Review the 49ers 2020 Season
While speaking with the media on Monday, the 49ers general manager and head coach evaluated the team's 6-10 season, discussed their upcoming strategy for free agency and the draft and spoke about Jimmy Garoppolo's future as a member of the 49ers. Watch the full press conference below. 👇
Pro Football Focus Announces 2020 All-Rookie Team
One of the bright spots for the 49ers, despite a disappointing season was the emergence of rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco's 25-overall pick finished the season starting 11 games and registered 60 receptions for 748 yards as well as 77 yards rushing on six attempts. Following the final Week 17 contests of the 2020 NFL season, Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus released the analytic's sites All-Rookie Team that included the 49ers standout on the list.
"The 49ers struck again. Aiyuk is in the same mold as the George Kittles' and the Deebo Samuels' added to San Francisco's roster in recent years. He's a dynamic player with the ball in his hands and dangerous after the catch.
"His 80.8 receiving grade on the season trailed only (Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin) Jefferson among rookies, and he got to that mark as the top option in the passing game for a 49ers team that was hammered with injuries for much of the season. Aiyuk's relatively modest totals of 60 receptions for 748 yards and five receiving touchdowns were all top marks for San Francisco this season.
"A more stable quarterback situation in 2021 and a healthier 49ers offense should only help Aiyuk moving forward."
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have waived P Drew Kaser and signed the following 13 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts:
- CB Adonis Alexander
- DL Josiah Coatney
- S Chris Edwards
- LB Jonas Griffith
- DL Daeshon Hall
- CB Tim Harris Jr.
- FB Josh Hokit
- WR Jauan Jennings
- DB Obi Melifonwu
- WR Austin Proehl
- OL Dakoda Shepley
- WR Kevin White
- OL Isaiah Williams
All of the players, with the exception of Alexander, Melifonwu and Proehl, finished the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.