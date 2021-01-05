Presented by

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch Talk 49ers Upcoming Offseason, PFF's 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team

Jan 05, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, January 5.

New and Notable

49ers Announce 2020 Team Awards

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday the organization's 2020 team award recipients:

Len Eshmont Award: ﻿Fred Warner﻿

Bill Walsh Award: ﻿Fred Warner﻿

Bobb McKittrick Award: ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿

Hazeltine Iron Man Award: ﻿Jason Verrett﻿

Thomas Herrion Memorial Award: ﻿Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles﻿

Ed Block Courage Award: ﻿Jason Verrett﻿

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee: ﻿Arik Armstead﻿

Gary Niver Award: ﻿Trent Williams﻿

Community Relations Service Awards:

Veteran Player Awards: ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ and ﻿Ben Garland﻿

49ers NFL Salute to Service Award: John Lynch

Alumnus Award: Guy McIntyre

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Review the 49ers 2020 Season

While speaking with the media on Monday, the 49ers general manager and head coach evaluated the team's 6-10 season, discussed their upcoming strategy for free agency and the draft and spoke about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s future as a member of the 49ers. Watch the full press conference below. 👇

Pro Football Focus Announces 2020 All-Rookie Team

One of the bright spots for the 49ers, despite a disappointing season was the emergence of rookie wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿. San Francisco's 25-overall pick finished the season starting 11 games and registered 60 receptions for 748 yards as well as 77 yards rushing on six attempts. Following the final Week 17 contests of the 2020 NFL season, Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus released the analytic's sites All-Rookie Team that included the 49ers standout on the list.

"The 49ers struck again. Aiyuk is in the same mold as the George Kittles' and the Deebo Samuels' added to San Francisco's roster in recent years. He's a dynamic player with the ball in his hands and dangerous after the catch.

"His 80.8 receiving grade on the season trailed only (Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin) Jefferson among rookies, and he got to that mark as the top option in the passing game for a 49ers team that was hammered with injuries for much of the season. Aiyuk's relatively modest totals of 60 receptions for 748 yards and five receiving touchdowns were all top marks for San Francisco this season.

"A more stable quarterback situation in 2021 and a healthier 49ers offense should only help Aiyuk moving forward."

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have waived P Drew Kaser and signed the following 13 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts:

All of the players, with the exception of Alexander, Melifonwu and Proehl, finished the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 17 Recap, 2021 Season Home and Away Opponents 

Reviewing everything from the 49ers season finale against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Unscripted with Fred Warner, How to Watch #SEAvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 17 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster moves and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on PFF Team of the Week, A Message to the Faithful from President Al Guido

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, injury updates and roster moves.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Cardinals Week 16 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers Week 16, 20-12, win over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Morning Report: Previewing #SFvsARI, Unscripted with Mitch Wishnowsky

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 16 at State Farm Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Robert Saleh Discusses Nick Bosa's Recovery, PFF Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: C.J. Beathard to Make First Start of 2020, Updates on George Kittle's Impending Return

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, injury updates and roster news.
news

Morning Report: 2021 Pro Bowl Roster Announced, Week 15 Player Grades

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 15 Recap

Reviewing everything from the 49ers matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Advertising