Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch Talk 49ers Upcoming Offseason, PFF's 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team

Pro Football Focus Announces 2020 All-Rookie Team

One of the bright spots for the 49ers, despite a disappointing season was the emergence of rookie wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿. San Francisco's 25-overall pick finished the season starting 11 games and registered 60 receptions for 748 yards as well as 77 yards rushing on six attempts. Following the final Week 17 contests of the 2020 NFL season, Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus released the analytic's sites All-Rookie Team that included the 49ers standout on the list.

"The 49ers struck again. Aiyuk is in the same mold as the George Kittles' and the Deebo Samuels' added to San Francisco's roster in recent years. He's a dynamic player with the ball in his hands and dangerous after the catch.

"His 80.8 receiving grade on the season trailed only (Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin) Jefferson among rookies, and he got to that mark as the top option in the passing game for a 49ers team that was hammered with injuries for much of the season. Aiyuk's relatively modest totals of 60 receptions for 748 yards and five receiving touchdowns were all top marks for San Francisco this season.