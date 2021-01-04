49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have waived P Drew Kaser and signed the following 13 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts:

All of the players, with the exception of Alexander, Melifonwu and Proehl, finished the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.

Alexander (6-3, 205) was originally drafted by Washington in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2018 Supplemental Draft. Throughout his career, he has appeared in nine games and registered two tackles. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Los Angeles Rams on December 31, 2019, he was waived by the team on September 4, 2020.

A 24-year-old native of Charlotte, NC, Alexander attended Virginia Tech where he appeared in 34 games and registered 126 tackles, 24 passes defensed, seven interceptions, one fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble.

Melifonwu (6-4, 224) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (56th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Raiders (2017-18) and New England Patriots (2018-19), he has appeared in seven games (one start) and registered seven tackles. He was waived by New England on April 27, 2020.

A 26-year-old native of South Grafton, MA, Melifonwu attended the University of Connecticut where he appeared in 48 games (47 starts) and registered 351 tackles, 16 passes defensed, eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Proehl (5-10, 175) was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (255th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. After being waived by Buffalo on September 1, 2018, he then spent time on the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams practice squads that season. He was then waived by the Rams on August 30, 2019.