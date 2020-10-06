Morning Report: Could the 49ers See Reinforcements Return to the Lineup in Week 5?

--

After a very exciting 2019 season celebrating the National Football League's 100th season and the San Francisco 49ers road to Super Bowl LIV, we know the Faithful are more than ready for the rest of the 2020 season. While spending gamedays with you in-person may be limited this season, we still have lots of opportunities for you to show how you are Faithful to The Bay!

In the third episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, 49ers director of community relations Stacy McCorkle discussed what she enjoys most working in community relations, getting players involved in causes they're passionate about, the importance of working for a company that shares your values and why sports are a microcosm of society.

The Inside the Oval podcast presented by Dignity Health highlights people who work behind the scenes throughout the 49ers organization, including executives, football staff, front office members and more to give an insider's view of the essential people behind the San Francisco 49ers.