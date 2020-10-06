Morning Report: Could the 49ers See Reinforcements Return to the Lineup in Week 5?

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 6.
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Provides Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman and Others
- The team will assess Jimmy Garoppolo's ability to return when practice resumes for the 49ers on Wednesday.
- The 49ers will be without nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) for, at minimum, three weeks.
- Dante Pettis left Sunday's game early with knee soreness.
- This week opens the practice window for Richard Sherman, who was placed on short-term Injured Reserve with a calf injury.
Kyle Shanahan Confirms Torn Bicep for Ziggy Ansah
Ezekiel Ansah's stint with the San Francisco 49ers might be over before it truly got started. Ansah left Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter with what appeared to be an arm injury. Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday and confirmed the edge rusher suffered a torn bicep that will require season-ending surgery. Learn more about Ansah's injury and if the 49ers have any plans to replace the pass rusher here.
Week 4 PFF Grades
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for six members of the 49ers who made an impact during Sunday's contest. Take a look at which 49ers stood out over the weekend.
92.4 Overall Grade - George Kittle
89.5 Overall Grade - Kevin Givens
79.5 Pass Rush Grade - Arik Armstead
78.0 Overall Grade - Ben Garland
75.4 Overall Grade - Jamar Taylor
74.9 Overall Grade - Kerry Hyder Jr.
Quick Hits
