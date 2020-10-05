Kyle Shanahan Confirms Torn Bicep for Ziggy Ansah

Ezekiel Ansah﻿'s stint with the San Francisco 49ers might be over before it truly got started. Ansah left Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter with what appeared to be an arm injury. Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday and confirmed the edge rusher suffered a torn bicep that will require season-ending surgery.

The 49ers signed Ansah following Week 2 of the regular season with the hopes of the veteran helping bolster San Francisco's pass rush following the loss of Nick Bosa﻿. Ansah appeared in two games and played just 34 snaps with the red and gold.

In addition to Bosa, the team is also without Dee Ford﻿, who was placed on Injured Reserve this weekend with a back injury. According to the head coach, there is no timetable for Ford's return given the nature of the injury.

Shanahan is doubtful the team will turnaround a free agent option in time for the 49ers Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins given COVID testing policies and procedures.