Stay Legendary with 2020 49ers Fan Engagement Opportunities

PRIDE

49ers PRIDE is the official community of 49ers fans who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies. This platform is one of many opportunities to connect with the team, where you can be loud and proud about your Niners pride! The San Francisco 49ers unveiled the creation of 49ers PRIDE in 2019, believed to be the first-ever fan community started by an NFL franchise to directly engage and support LGBTQ+ fans and allies. Prospective members of 49ers PRIDE are invited to sign-up at 49ers.com/PRIDE to join fellow members in exclusive events and other unique opportunities like joining in conversations with the team's staff.