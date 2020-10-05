Stay Legendary with 2020 49ers Fan Engagement Opportunities

The Faithful gathered at The House of Blues in New Orleans for a fan rally to meet and greet with other 49ers fans, receive giveaways, raffles and more!
Advertising
After a very exciting 2019 season celebrating the National Football League's 100th season and the San Francisco 49ers road to Super Bowl LIV, we know the Faithful are more than eady for the rest of the 2020 season. While spending gamedays with you in-person may be limited this season, we still have lots of opportunities for you to show how you are Faithful to The Bay!
TRIVIA TUESDAYS
We are excited to announce the launch of 49ers Trivia Tuesday presented by SAP! During the NFL regular season, you can tune in every other Tuesday at 6 pm PT from now until December 15, to win great 49ers prizes!
49ers Trivia Tuesday is a virtual experience that consists of six rounds of themed questions that makes it fun for fans of all ages and levels of team knowledge to work together to compete. Individual and group gameplay is encouraged!
Our host will guide the event asking the questions while players submit their answers in our online answer sheet, gaining points for each question they get right. At the end of the last round, scores are tallied and the winning team/individual will be announced on our social media channels.
To play or learn more, please visit 49ers.com/TriviaTuesday.
CRIB CLUB
The Crib Club is a program for fans, ages newborn to three years old. Parents are invited to enroll their little ones in the official fan club for the youngest of the Faithful. Membership includes a bib and onesie, along with a fan certificate and membership card. Perks include special contests and chances to win 49ers memorabilia and gear.
For more information and to sign up for the Crib Club, please click here.
KIDS CLUB
Once kids turn four, they are eligible to join the 49ers Kids Club. Older kids are welcome to become either a 49ers Red Kids Club member or 49ers Gold Kids Club member. Members receive invitations to private events where they can interact with Sourdough Sam, 49ers Gold Rush, and have the chance to win 49ers themed raffle prizes.
49ers Gold Memberships ($39.95) includes a merchandise kit and a membership card which gives members unlimited free access into the 49ers Museum presented by FII.
To register to be a 49ers Kids Club member, please click here. This season, the club will be hosting monthly distance events.
WOMEN OF THE NINERS
Women of the Niners (WON) is the official club for female Faithful. Membership benefits include 49ers apparel, online monthly newsletter and special invitations to VIP 49ers events including happy hours featuring Influencers and 49ers staff, workout sessions taught by professionals and many more exclusive opportunities.
LIFETIME Gold Membership - $49
The Gold membership fee is a one-time payment and includes a limited edition WON merchandise kit, online monthly newsletters, and invitations to exclusive monthly events at little to no cost. To become a WON Gold Member for $49, registerhere.
Red Membership – FREE
WON Red Members will receive invites to all WON events with a cost per event as well as receive the Monthly WON Online Magazine. To become a WON Red Member for free, fill out the formhere.
As virtual events become more and more popular across the globe, WON has put together an exciting lineup of events for members to engage from afar.
You can check out the club's first virtual event here as 49ers Senior Team Reporter, Keiana Martin hosted an evening which included a behind the scenes look at the organization's new brand campaign with Director, Brand Marketing, Allie Dicken, an on-field preview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt and NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and concluded with an interview with 49ers fan and rapper, Saweetie.
Be sure to receive information to sign up for all future events at 49ers.com/WON.
Members of 49ers PRIDE gathered in The Castro for 49ers vs Bengals. Attendees were treated to drink specials, giveaways, raffle prizes and live halftime entertainment.
Advertising
PRIDE
49ers PRIDE is the official community of 49ers fans who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies. This platform is one of many opportunities to connect with the team, where you can be loud and proud about your Niners pride! The San Francisco 49ers unveiled the creation of 49ers PRIDE in 2019, believed to be the first-ever fan community started by an NFL franchise to directly engage and support LGBTQ+ fans and allies. Prospective members of 49ers PRIDE are invited to sign-up at 49ers.com/PRIDE to join fellow members in exclusive events and other unique opportunities like joining in conversations with the team's staff.
The San Francisco 49ers are proud to have independently-operated Faithful Fan Chapters located throughout the country and beyond.
Advertising
FAN CHAPTERS
The 49ers are proud to have 49ers Fan Chapters located throughout the country and beyond. Each chapter operates independently from the team and has no official affiliation with the San Francisco 49ers organization, but all chapters share one thing in common: FAITHFUL 49ers fans like you!
To find a fan chapter near you, please click here.
Special for 2020, 49ers Fan Chapters are welcome to mail their chapter's flag to be raised at Levi's® Stadium for home games. For information about this new program, email Nick Clarke at nick.clarke@49ers.com.
TAIL-CRATE
Introducing the 49ers Tail-Crate, a subscription box service designed for the most dedicated 49ers fans. Each month of the 2020 season, we'll be announcing a new Tail-Crate with items and offers including 49ers giveaways, exclusive tailgate items, recipes specifically designed for each 2020 matchup, snacks, coupons and much more!
What's still missing from your gameday experience? How about a chance to win 49ers experiences and memorabilia? Each month one lucky recipient will receive the Tail-Crate golden ticket! Golden ticket winners will win items such as autographed full-sized and mini helmets, signed or player worn jerseys and fan experiences for future seasons.
Currently, our Tail-Crate subscription box for all 2020 offerings are sold out. To learn more about Tail-Crate and possible offerings this year, please click here.