Kyle Shanahan Provides Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman and Others

The San Francisco 49ers are hopeful to receive a few starters back this week but aren't counting on it just yet.

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s status is still unknown as the quarterback continues to work his way back from a high-ankle sprain. The team will assess his ability to return when practice resumes for the 49ers on Wednesday. San Francisco will make a plan for Sunday's game when there's a clear understanding of Garoppolo's availability. As of now, there have been no discussions on a potential rotation of backup quarterbacks.

In addition to Garoppolo, the 49ers are awaiting the status of ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (knee), ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ (quadricep) and ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ (hamstring). All three starters have missed the last two games due to injury and will be evaluated for potential returns on Wednesday.

The 49ers will be without nickel cornerback ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ for, at minimum, three weeks. Williams played through a hip injury on Sunday and left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee ailment. The corner is likely to be placed on short-term Injured Reserve with the potential to return in Week 7.

Recently signed cornerback ﻿Jamar Taylor﻿, who spent time with San Francisco during training camp, is likely to take snaps in Williams' absence. Taylor played 10 snaps in his 49ers debut, notching a sack on his first play.

"K'Waun's been battling through his hip, then he got the knee," Shanahan said. "I can't tell you how much respect I have for K'Waun – the fact that he's been out there every week for us, the fact that when he got hurt, throughout that game he kept trying to come in because he knew how down we were.

"I've got a lot of respect for all our guys here these last two weeks playing. K'Waun, what he went through, just battling through it, he did as much as he could. And we've got to shut him down now and give him a chance to recover."

﻿Dante Pettis﻿ left Sunday's game early with knee soreness. The team will further assess the wideout on Wednesday.

The team confirmed edge rusher ﻿Ezekiel Ansah﻿ suffered a torn bicep that will require season-ending surgery. Shanahan is doubtful the team will turnaround a free agent option in time for the 49ers Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins given COVID testing policies and procedures.

Finally, this week opens the practice window for ﻿Richard Sherman﻿, who was placed on short-term Injured Reserve with a calf injury. The head coach said "it will be a good surprise" if the 49ers do get the veteran corner back this week.