Morning Report: Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Dec 31, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 31.

New and Notable

Fred Warner Earns NFC Player of the Week Honors Following Performance vs. Cardinals

Fred Warner﻿'s level of play in his third year in the NFL has not gone unnoticed. Last week, the 49ers linebacker garnered votes from fans, coaches and his peers around the league to earn his first-career nod into the Pro Bowl. Warner's production continued as he received NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors following his Week 16 performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Pro Football Focus, Warner's overall grade on the season (89.1) and coverage grade (91.6) are the highest among all linebackers in the NFL. His Week 16 outing also earned him a spot on the analytics site's "Team of the Week." Read More >>>

49ers Sign K Robbie Gould to Renegotiated Contract

The 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed kicker Robbie Gould to a renegotiated contract through the 2022 season.

Throughout his 16 NFL seasons, Gould has made 400 of 462 field goal attempts (86.6 percent). His 86.6 career field goal percentage ranks fifth in NFL history among kickers with 100-or-more field goals made.

49ers Playing for Pride and Looking to End 2020 Season on a High Note

The 49ers season may be over, but Kyle Shanahan still sees much to be playing for in Sunday's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Heading into Sunday, the 49ers are tied with their Week 17 opponent with a 3-2 division record. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are tied sitting at 2-3 heading into their final meeting of the season.

San Francisco enters Sunday's contest shorthanded and will be without several of their offensive starters against a resurgent Seahawks defense. Receivers Brandon Aiyuk (high-ankle) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) are set to miss Sunday's matchup. Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow), who has been regarded as the top left tackle in the league in his first year in San Francisco, is also ruled out against Seattle. Read More >>>

Quick Hits

To celebrate the best fans in the world, the 49ers are are giving out over 100 prizes to the Faithful. In daily giveaways, Faithful have the chance to win $100 Levi's Gift cards, ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ signed football, Surface Pro 7 and 49ers branded Surface Pro cover, $260 in Clover Sonoma Product Vouchers, autographed helmets and much more. Head to 49ers.com/faithful to enter the daily sweepstakes and for exclusive discounts from our partners.

--

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that the Injured Reserve practice window was opened for Tom Compton and Robbie Gould was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

--

According to Pro Football Focus, five 49ers players currently rank in the Top 5 in their position, including ﻿Trent Williams﻿ (No. 1 left tackle), ﻿Fred Warner﻿ (No. 1 linebacker), ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ (No. 2 fullback), ﻿George Kittle﻿ (No. 4 tight end) and ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿ (No. 4 left guard).

Say Cheese

49ers Top 100 Photos of 2020

As we close out the year, take a look back at some of the top photos from 2020.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 100

WR Brandon Aiyuk

T Joe Staley
2 / 100

T Joe Staley

LB Fred Warner
3 / 100

LB Fred Warner

CB Richard Sherman
4 / 100

CB Richard Sherman

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners OL Daniel Brunskill
5 / 100

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners

OL Daniel Brunskill

DL Nick Bosa
6 / 100

DL Nick Bosa

49ers Wish Boston and TE George Kittle
7 / 100

49ers Wish

Boston and TE George Kittle

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity
8 / 100

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity

49ers Defense
9 / 100

49ers Defense

Faithful to The Bay Mercedes
10 / 100

Faithful to The Bay

Mercedes

WR Kendrick Bourne
11 / 100

WR Kendrick Bourne

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and T Joe Staley
12 / 100

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and T Joe Staley

Levi's® Stadium
13 / 100

Levi's® Stadium

T Mike McGlinchey and Kyle Shanahan
14 / 100

T Mike McGlinchey and Kyle Shanahan

TE George Kittle and QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 100

TE George Kittle and QB Jimmy Garoppolo

T Joe Staley
16 / 100

T Joe Staley

TE George Kittle
17 / 100

TE George Kittle

WR Kendrick Bourne
18 / 100

WR Kendrick Bourne

RB Raheem Mostert
19 / 100

RB Raheem Mostert

TE Jordan Reed
20 / 100

TE Jordan Reed

STEAM Champions
21 / 100

STEAM Champions

TE George Kittle
22 / 100

TE George Kittle

Levi's® Stadium
23 / 100

Levi's® Stadium

Thanksgiving with the Niners
24 / 100

Thanksgiving with the Niners

RB Tevin Coleman
25 / 100

RB Tevin Coleman

Super Bowl Fan Rally
26 / 100

Super Bowl Fan Rally

RB Jerick McKinnon
27 / 100

RB Jerick McKinnon

Salute To Service Fallen Heroes
28 / 100

Salute To Service Fallen Heroes

RB Raheem Mostert
29 / 100

RB Raheem Mostert

Storytime with DL Arik Armstead
30 / 100

Storytime with DL Arik Armstead

TE Ross Dwelley
31 / 100

TE Ross Dwelley

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
32 / 100

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year DL Arik Armstead
33 / 100

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

DL Arik Armstead

RB Jerick McKinnon
34 / 100

RB Jerick McKinnon

Levi's® Stadium
35 / 100

Levi's® Stadium

RB Raheem Mostert
36 / 100

RB Raheem Mostert

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners OL Ben Garland
37 / 100

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners

OL Ben Garland

QB Nick Mullens
38 / 100

QB Nick Mullens

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
39 / 100

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Raheem Mostert
40 / 100

RB Raheem Mostert

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle and RB Raheem Mostert
41 / 100

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle and RB Raheem Mostert

Private Pre-Screening of Just Mercy
42 / 100

Private Pre-Screening of Just Mercy

Levi's® Stadium
43 / 100

Levi's® Stadium

WR Brandon Aiyuk and S Marcell Harris
44 / 100

WR Brandon Aiyuk and S Marcell Harris

My Cause My Cleats TE George Kittle
45 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

TE George Kittle

Levi's® Stadium Flyover
46 / 100

Levi's® Stadium Flyover

LB Fred Warner
47 / 100

LB Fred Warner

RB Tevin Coleman
48 / 100

RB Tevin Coleman

Faithful to The Bay Leonor Family
49 / 100

Faithful to The Bay

Leonor Family

CB K'Waun Williams
50 / 100

CB K'Waun Williams

Levi's® Stadium Voting Center
51 / 100

Levi's® Stadium Voting Center

LB Dre Greenlaw
52 / 100

LB Dre Greenlaw

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
53 / 100

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
54 / 100

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Levi's® Stadium Lit Blue for Frontline Workers
55 / 100

Levi's® Stadium Lit Blue for Frontline Workers

DB Tarvarius Moore and CB K'Waun Williams
56 / 100

DB Tarvarius Moore and CB K'Waun Williams

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
57 / 100

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DT Javon Kinlaw and DL Arik Armstead
58 / 100

DT Javon Kinlaw and DL Arik Armstead

COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries with Guy McIntyre
59 / 100

COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries with Guy McIntyre

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
60 / 100

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Dwight Clark
61 / 100

Dwight Clark

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity
62 / 100

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity

CB Richard Sherman
63 / 100

CB Richard Sherman

Faithful to The Bay Jabari
64 / 100

Faithful to The Bay

Jabari

DT Javon Kinlaw
65 / 100

DT Javon Kinlaw

Holiday Night at the Drive-In with USO Northern California
66 / 100

Holiday Night at the Drive-In with USO Northern California

DL Nick Bosa
67 / 100

DL Nick Bosa

DL Dion Jordan
68 / 100

DL Dion Jordan

2020 49ers
69 / 100

2020 49ers

DL Nick Bosa and T Mike McGlinchey
70 / 100

DL Nick Bosa and T Mike McGlinchey

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
71 / 100

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience
72 / 100

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience

49ers & Visa Family Surprises T Mike McGlinchey
73 / 100

49ers & Visa Family Surprises

T Mike McGlinchey

DL Arik Armstead
74 / 100

DL Arik Armstead

2020 49ers
75 / 100

2020 49ers

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest
76 / 100

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest

CB Richard Sherman
77 / 100

CB Richard Sherman

49ers Wish Brayden, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle
78 / 100

49ers Wish

Brayden, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle

CB Jason Verrett
79 / 100

CB Jason Verrett

49ers Foundation's Players for a Purpose T Trent Williams
80 / 100

49ers Foundation's Players for a Purpose

T Trent Williams

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
81 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

2020 49ers
82 / 100

2020 49ers

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
83 / 100

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

QB C.J. Beathard, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Nick Mullens
84 / 100

QB C.J. Beathard, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Nick Mullens

49ers Faithful
85 / 100

49ers Faithful

Black Lives Matter
86 / 100

Black Lives Matter

CB K'Waun Williams
87 / 100

CB K'Waun Williams

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience OL Daniel Brunskill, CB Dontae Johnson, LB Azeez Al-Shaair and OL Ben Garland
88 / 100

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience

OL Daniel Brunskill, CB Dontae Johnson, LB Azeez Al-Shaair and OL Ben Garland

CB Emmanuel Moseley
89 / 100

CB Emmanuel Moseley

49ers Fan Cutouts
90 / 100

49ers Fan Cutouts

2020 49ers
91 / 100

2020 49ers

49ers Defense
92 / 100

49ers Defense

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade
93 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

2020 49ers
94 / 100

2020 49ers

Black Lives Matter
95 / 100

Black Lives Matter

CB K'Waun Williams
96 / 100

CB K'Waun Williams

49ers Defense
97 / 100

49ers Defense

49ers Faithful
98 / 100

49ers Faithful

49ers Wish Boston
99 / 100

49ers Wish

Boston

49ers Offense
100 / 100

49ers Offense

