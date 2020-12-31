Morning Report: Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Fred Warner Earns NFC Player of the Week Honors Following Performance vs. Cardinals
Fred Warner's level of play in his third year in the NFL has not gone unnoticed. Last week, the 49ers linebacker garnered votes from fans, coaches and his peers around the league to earn his first-career nod into the Pro Bowl. Warner's production continued as he received NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors following his Week 16 performance against the Arizona Cardinals.
According to Pro Football Focus, Warner's overall grade on the season (89.1) and coverage grade (91.6) are the highest among all linebackers in the NFL. His Week 16 outing also earned him a spot on the analytics site's "Team of the Week." Read More >>>
49ers Sign K Robbie Gould to Renegotiated Contract
The 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed kicker Robbie Gould to a renegotiated contract through the 2022 season.
Throughout his 16 NFL seasons, Gould has made 400 of 462 field goal attempts (86.6 percent). His 86.6 career field goal percentage ranks fifth in NFL history among kickers with 100-or-more field goals made.
49ers Playing for Pride and Looking to End 2020 Season on a High Note
The 49ers season may be over, but Kyle Shanahan still sees much to be playing for in Sunday's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.
Heading into Sunday, the 49ers are tied with their Week 17 opponent with a 3-2 division record. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are tied sitting at 2-3 heading into their final meeting of the season.
San Francisco enters Sunday's contest shorthanded and will be without several of their offensive starters against a resurgent Seahawks defense. Receivers Brandon Aiyuk (high-ankle) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) are set to miss Sunday's matchup. Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow), who has been regarded as the top left tackle in the league in his first year in San Francisco, is also ruled out against Seattle. Read More >>>
Quick Hits
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that the Injured Reserve practice window was opened for Tom Compton and Robbie Gould was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
According to Pro Football Focus, five 49ers players currently rank in the Top 5 in their position, including Trent Williams (No. 1 left tackle), Fred Warner (No. 1 linebacker), Kyle Juszczyk (No. 2 fullback), George Kittle (No. 4 tight end) and Laken Tomlinson (No. 4 left guard).
Say Cheese
