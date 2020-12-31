Morning Report: Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

49ers Playing for Pride and Looking to End 2020 Season on a High Note

The 49ers season may be over, but Kyle Shanahan still sees much to be playing for in Sunday's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Heading into Sunday, the 49ers are tied with their Week 17 opponent with a 3-2 division record. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are tied sitting at 2-3 heading into their final meeting of the season.