Three 49ers Selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

Congrats are in order for three members of the San Francisco 49ers who were voted into the 2021 Pro Bowl. ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿, ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and ﻿Fred Warner﻿ each garnered votes from fans, coaches and their peers as selections into the NFL's All Star Game.

Williams will make his eighth Pro Bowl appearance and first as a member of the 49ers. San Francisco's left tackle has appeared in 13 games this season and ranks second on the season among all NFL tackles with an overall grade of 90.6 (Green Bay Packers David Bakhtiari - 91.7). Williams has gone eight-straight games without allowing a sack (Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins).

Juszczyk makes his fifth-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl, and his fourth-straight as a member of the 49ers. The fullback signed with the team as a free agent in 2017 and has appeared in 42 games and amassed 751 receiving yards on 66 receptions and four receiving touchdowns to add to 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers "offensive weapon's" four total touchdowns on the season are tied for his single-season career high.

Warner earned his well-deserved first-career Pro Bowl nod following his notable third season in the NFL. Appearing in all 14 games so far for the 49ers, Warner has allowed a passer rating of only 76.8 when targeted and currently ranks as the third-highest overall graded NFL linebacker behind Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner (85.9) and Minnesota Vikings Eric Kendricks (82.6). His 101 total tackles on the season leads the 49ers as he is one of two players in the NFL with 100-or-more tackles (101), two-or-more passes defensed (three), two-or-more interceptions (two) and one-or-more fumble recoveries (one). Warner anchors the 49ers defense which ranks fifth in the NFL in yards per game allowed (314.3).

This year's Pro Bowl has gone virtual as EA SPORTS and the NFL created a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players and streamers playing as the official Pro Bowl rosters in Madden NFL 21, according to NFL.com.