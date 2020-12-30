49ers Sign K Robbie Gould to Renegotiated Contract

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed K ﻿Robbie Gould﻿ to a renegotiated contract through the 2022 season.

Gould (6-0, 190) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 10, 2017. In his four seasons with San Francisco (2017-20), he has connected on 114 of 129 field goal attempts (88.4 percent) and 132 of 139 extra point attempts (95.0 percent) for 474 total points, which ranks eighth in franchise history. His 114 made field goals over the past four years ranks fourth in the NFL over that time span. Additionally, Gould's 88.4 field goal percentage with the 49ers ranks as the highest in franchise history among kickers with 100-or-more field goal attempts. He also holds the San Francisco's franchise record for most consecutive field goals made (33).

In 2020, Gould has connected on 19 of 23 field goal attempts, while also making 36 of 38 PATs. He earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 12 after making three of four field goal attempts, including a game-winning 42-yard field goal as time expired to help the 49ers defeat the Los Angeles Rams, marking his sixth career game-winning field goal with the team. Gould also became the 11th kicker in NFL history to make at least 400 career field goals and, with 1,731 career points, has moved up 15th in the all-time scoring list in NFL history.