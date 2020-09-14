Morning Report: Reviewing the Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 1 Matchup

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Team's Week 1 Loss

"It's just a reminder that we're back at football. I mean, that's how football goes. We had a number of chances to win that game. I thought we started out very well. Thought we had a chance to run away with it a little bit in the first half. Anytime you average eight yards a play and you're holding them pretty good on the other side of the ball, I thought we'd have more points to show for it than what we did. I know why we didn't. We didn't convert one third down in the first half. We didn't convert one fourth down and we didn't convert in the red zone. So, no matter how well you do on first and second down, you're not going to get many points when you are 0-for in all the other situational areas."