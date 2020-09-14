Presented by

Morning Report: Reviewing the Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 1 Matchup

Sep 14, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 14.

Takeaways

  1. ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ was the first member of the 49ers to find the end zone in 2020. On the first play of the 49ers second drive of the game, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ connected with the running back for a 76-yard touchdown reception, the longest reception and score of his career.
  2. For the majority of the first half, San Francisco's defensive line managed to keep pressure on Murray. ﻿Nick Bosa﻿, ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ and ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿ all notched quarterback pressures. Kinlaw also registered a run stop against Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake. The second-year quarterback found his footing in the second half, as the 49ers struggled to contain the speedy QB. Murray led the Cardinals with 91 yards rushing, and finished the game with 230 yards through the air, a score and an interception.
  3. Newcomer ﻿Kerry Hyder Jr. ﻿ notched the 49ers first sack of the season. Hyder Jr. was signed by the team at the start of free agency by way of the Dallas Cowboys. ﻿D.J. Jones﻿ was also credited with a sack.

Key Stats

  • According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Mostert's 76-yard reception touchdown is the fourth-longest touchdown reception by a 49ers running back in franchise history and the longest since running back Garrison Hearst had an 81-yard touchdown reception vs. the New Orleans Saints (11/22/98).
  • Robbie Gould connected on a 52-yard field goal, his 30th career field goal of 50-or-more yards. He has now connected on 30 on 42 career attempts (71.4 percent) from 50-or-more yards, which ranks tied for third in NFL history (minimum 20 field goals made).
  • Emmanuel Moseley registered a career-high 15 tackles. His previous career-high was 10 tackles vs. the Seattle Seahawks (11/11/19).
  • Nick Bosa notched six tackles and one forced fumble, knocking the ball loose from Cardinals running back Chase Edmunds, marking his second-career forced fumble.

Top Highlights

What the Team Had to Say

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Team's Week 1 Loss

"It's just a reminder that we're back at football. I mean, that's how football goes. We had a number of chances to win that game. I thought we started out very well. Thought we had a chance to run away with it a little bit in the first half. Anytime you average eight yards a play and you're holding them pretty good on the other side of the ball, I thought we'd have more points to show for it than what we did. I know why we didn't. We didn't convert one third down in the first half. We didn't convert one fourth down and we didn't convert in the red zone. So, no matter how well you do on first and second down, you're not going to get many points when you are 0-for in all the other situational areas."

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on How the Offense Can Improve

"Yeah, I think personally just the consistency, making every drive as perfect as we possibly can. You just want to eliminate errors, really, is what it comes down to. Just everyone being on the same page, seeing the same picture and I think we'll be good from there, but I think it's just when it comes to third down, red zone, things like that, we just have to execute at the end of the day."

49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman on What the Team Can Take Away from the Week 1 Loss

"It comes down to executing down the stretch. We've got to knock the rust off some things. Some communication things we have to do better. But overall, I think we feel good about where we are... It was a great learning experience for everybody and it will help us in the future."

Inactives from the Game

