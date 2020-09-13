Brandon Aiyuk, Jason Verrett OUT vs. Cardinals

The 49ers enter Sunday down two of their top receivers heading into their season opener against the Cardinals. News broke over the weekend that the 49ers placed wideout Deebo Samuel on Injured Reserve, keeping the 49ers second-year receiver out for the first three weeks of the season. Additionally, Brandon Aiyuk, who has been working his way back from a hamstring strain has been ruled out for Week 1. The receiver returned to practice in a limited capacity this week and was questionable heading into Sunday's contest. It's likely the 49ers will rely on Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Richie James and Trent Taylor, who makes his return after missing the entire 2019 campaign with a foot injury.
In addition to Taylor, Jerick McKinnon will take the field for the first time in 966 days, marking his anticipated debut with the 49ers. McKinnon suffered an ACL tear ahead of the Week 1 contest in 2018, and has spent the last two seasons working his way back injury.
Per the new CBA rules, game day active rosters, which in prior seasons were limited to 46 players per team, can now include up to 48 players if at least eight of those 48 are offensive linemen. Heading into Sunday, the 49ers have eight O-linemen dressed, including Hroniss Grasu, who was activated from the team's practice squad on Saturday.
49ers Inactives
- QB C.J. Beathard
- WR Brandon Aiyuk
- CB Jason Verrett
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
- OL Ben Garland
- DL Kentavius Street
Cardinals Inactives
- RB Eno Benjamin
- QB Brett Hundley
- OL Josh Jones
- OL Josh Miles
- S Deionte Thompson