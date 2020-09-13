Brandon Aiyuk, Jason Verrett OUT vs. Cardinals

The 49ers enter Sunday down two of their top receivers heading into their season opener against the Cardinals. News broke over the weekend that the 49ers placed wideout Deebo Samuel on Injured Reserve, keeping the 49ers second-year receiver out for the first three weeks of the season. Additionally, Brandon Aiyuk﻿, who has been working his way back from a hamstring strain has been ruled out for Week 1. The receiver returned to practice in a limited capacity this week and was questionable heading into Sunday's contest. It's likely the 49ers will rely on Kendrick Bourne﻿, Dante Pettis﻿, Richie James and Trent Taylor﻿, who makes his return after missing the entire 2019 campaign with a foot injury.