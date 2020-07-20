Presented by

Monday, Jul 20, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Analysis on All 16 Offensive Linemen Heading into Training Camp and 49ers Ratings in Madden '21

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 20.

2020 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the latest installment, take a look at how the offensive line could look in 2020.

Offensive Linemen on the Current Roster:

Madden '21

The newest ratings in EA Madden '21 were released on Friday with three 49ers players rated above 90 and 17 receiving ratings of 80-or-above. George Kittle received the team's highest rating with a 98, barely missing the elusive "99 Club."

49ers Top 5 Players in Madden '21

  1. George Kittle
  2. Richard Sherman
  3. Trent Williams
  4. Nick Bosa
  5. Fred Warner

Click here to see the 49ers top playmakers in EA's newest game.

While players' overall scores are the most prominent rating, Madden also releases an extensive list of player skill sets that every player receives from kicking power to speed. Looking through the list of attributes, it makes sense to see Kyle Juszczyk graded with the highest stiff arm grade on the team, or Richard Sherman scoring the highest awareness rating. But a few will be hotly debated by players and fans alike, such as Deebo Samuel outscoring Kittle in tackle breaking or Arik Armstead rated as the best tackler. Madden adjusters will be modifying scores throughout the season, so time will tell if players will make a compelling case for their ratings to change.

Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa

The 49ers and Visa partnered together with local nonprofits to give five families impacted by COVID-19 financial support of $1,000 in Visa gift cards and a special, socially distanced delivery of 49ers swag from Mike McGlinchey.

Related Content

Morning Report: How the Linebackers Stack Up Heading into Training Camp, 49ers and Giants Support #WearAMask Initiative, Players Discuss How to Create Change in the Bay Area
news

Morning Report: How the Linebackers Stack Up Heading into Training Camp, 49ers and Giants Support #WearAMask Initiative, Players Discuss How to Create Change in the Bay Area

An in-depth training camp primer for San Francisco's linebackers, the 49ers, Giants and Dignity Health announce initiative to create 200,000 masks and a roundtable discussion on how to create change in the Bay Area.
Morning Report: Camp Battle for TE2, Fred Warner Named to Top 10 NFL Linebackers List, 49ers and Warriors Partner with Second Harvest Food Bank
news

Morning Report: Camp Battle for TE2, Fred Warner Named to Top 10 NFL Linebackers List, 49ers and Warriors Partner with Second Harvest Food Bank

An in-depth training camp primer for San Francisco's tight ends, Fred Warner lands on ESPN's list of top linebackers, the 49ers and Warriors deliver 10,000 bags to the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.
Morning Report: Quarterbacks on the Roster Heading into Training Camp, What Lift Day Looks Like for Several 49ers Players, Jauan Jennings Named Second-highest SEC Pass Catcher
news

Morning Report: Quarterbacks on the Roster Heading into Training Camp, What Lift Day Looks Like for Several 49ers Players, Jauan Jennings Named Second-highest SEC Pass Catcher

An in-depth training camp primer for the 49ers quarterbacks, players show off their workouts on social media, how Jauan Jennings stacked up in 2019 against all SEC receivers.
Morning Report: Return Specialist Position Battle Preview, Nick Bosa Ranked No. 3 in ESPN's Top Edge Rusher Rankings, Trent Williams Gets Back on the Field
news

Morning Report: Return Specialist Position Battle Preview, Nick Bosa Ranked No. 3 in ESPN's Top Edge Rusher Rankings, Trent Williams Gets Back on the Field

Get an in-depth training camp primer for the 49ers return specialists, Nick Bosa ranked as third-highest edge rusher in the NFL, Trent Williams posts workout video.
Morning Report: NFL's Most 'Complete' Teams, How Brandon Aiyuk Ranks Among First-round Receivers, Joe Montana Shares Stories from Illustrious Career
news

Morning Report: NFL's Most 'Complete' Teams, How Brandon Aiyuk Ranks Among First-round Receivers, Joe Montana Shares Stories from Illustrious Career

49ers ranked as most "complete" NFC team, Brandon Aiyuk boasts third-lowest drop rate among first-round receivers, Joe Montana and Matt Ryan share stories during episode of #SpeakingOf.
Morning Report: Top NFL Divisions by Receiver, Deebo Samuel Creates Scholarship Fund, Robbie Gould Releases New Episode of 'Kickin It' Podcast
news

Morning Report: Top NFL Divisions by Receiver, Deebo Samuel Creates Scholarship Fund, Robbie Gould Releases New Episode of 'Kickin It' Podcast

CBS Sports ranks NFL divisions by the strength of the receiving corps, Deebo Samuel debuts "Be the Change" scholarship program, listen in to Robbie Gould's podcast with special guest Mike McGlinchey.
Morning Report: 49ers Players Discuss Race and Police Brutality in America, NFL's Best Cornerback Trios, George Kittle and Trent Taylor Practice their Footwork
news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Discuss Race and Police Brutality in America, NFL's Best Cornerback Trios, George Kittle and Trent Taylor Practice their Footwork

49ers players release the first episode of their "Subject to Change" series, San Francisco's CBs listed as one of the top trios in the NFL and George Kittle and Trent Taylor workout in Nashville.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Best Head Coaching Traits According to Richard Sherman, NFL Offensive and Defensive Line Rankings
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Best Head Coaching Traits According to Richard Sherman, NFL Offensive and Defensive Line Rankings

Richard Sherman discusses Kyle Shanahan's most valuable traits as a head coach, how media stack up the 49ers offensive and defensive lines compared to the rest of the NFL.
Morning Report: Roster Moves, Best NFL Players to Wear Each Jersey Number, Mike McGlinchey Delivers Care Packages
news

Morning Report: Roster Moves, Best NFL Players to Wear Each Jersey Number, Mike McGlinchey Delivers Care Packages

San Francisco announces roster moves, 49ers legends named best players to wear their jersey numbers, Mike McGlinchey makes surprise deliveries to families impacted by COVID-19.
Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout
news

Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout

Richard Sherman lists his Top 5 cornerbacks in NFL history, rewatch the 49ers 2019 Week 1 victory in Tampa Bay, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank and Special Olympics of Northern California and Nevada host live online workout.
Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 
news

Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 

Kwon Alexander hikes with Todd Gurley, Arik Armstead discusses race and the NFL in Sactown Magazine and 49ers PREP shares an exercise guide to strengthen your upper body.

