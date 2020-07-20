Morning Report: Analysis on All 16 Offensive Linemen Heading into Training Camp and 49ers Ratings in Madden '21

Madden '21

While players' overall scores are the most prominent rating, Madden also releases an extensive list of player skill sets that every player receives from kicking power to speed. Looking through the list of attributes, it makes sense to see Kyle Juszczyk graded with the highest stiff arm grade on the team, or Richard Sherman scoring the highest awareness rating. But a few will be hotly debated by players and fans alike, such as Deebo Samuel outscoring Kittle in tackle breaking or Arik Armstead rated as the best tackler. Madden adjusters will be modifying scores throughout the season, so time will tell if players will make a compelling case for their ratings to change.