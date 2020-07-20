Morning Report: Analysis on All 16 Offensive Linemen Heading into Training Camp and 49ers Ratings in Madden '21

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 20.
2020 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line
Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the latest installment, take a look at how the offensive line could look in 2020.
Offensive Linemen on the Current Roster:
Madden '21
The newest ratings in EA Madden '21 were released on Friday with three 49ers players rated above 90 and 17 receiving ratings of 80-or-above. George Kittle received the team's highest rating with a 98, barely missing the elusive "99 Club."
49ers Top 5 Players in Madden '21
Click here to see the 49ers top playmakers in EA's newest game.
While players' overall scores are the most prominent rating, Madden also releases an extensive list of player skill sets that every player receives from kicking power to speed. Looking through the list of attributes, it makes sense to see Kyle Juszczyk graded with the highest stiff arm grade on the team, or Richard Sherman scoring the highest awareness rating. But a few will be hotly debated by players and fans alike, such as Deebo Samuel outscoring Kittle in tackle breaking or Arik Armstead rated as the best tackler. Madden adjusters will be modifying scores throughout the season, so time will tell if players will make a compelling case for their ratings to change.
The 49ers and Visa partnered together with local nonprofits to give five families impacted by COVID-19 financial support of $1,000 in Visa gift cards and a special, socially distanced delivery of 49ers swag from Mike McGlinchey.