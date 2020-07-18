Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 08:30 AM

Dissecting the Top 49ers Ratings in Madden '21

KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Now that EA Madden '21 ratings for every player across all 32 teams have been released, we're taking a look at the 49ers top performers from the game's extensive range of player skill sets. While a player's overall rating is the most coveted stat, we're taking a look at how members of the 49ers fared in other varying attributes ranging from speed to juke moves to their proficiency while catching in traffic.

Take a look at San Francisco's top performers in Madden's slew of detailed player characteristics.

Table inside Article
Player Attribute Player Rating
Awareness Richard Sherman 99
Speed Raheem Mostert 95
Acceleration Raheem Mostert 94
Agility Dante Pettis 95
Strength Trent Williams 95
Jumping Richard Sherman 97
Spin Move Travis Benjamin 83
Catching George Kittle 98
Catching Traffic George Kittle 86
Spectacular Catch George Kittle 88
Tackle Breaking Deebo Samuel 83
Stamina Richard Sherman 99
Hit Power Kwon Alexander 86
Pursuit Nick Bosa 90
Juke Move Travis Benjamin 94
Stiff Arm Kyle Juszczyk 83
Tackle Arik Armstead 89
Run Block Trent Williams 92
Pass Block Trent Williams 92
Kick Return Travis Benjamin 92
Change of Direction Trent Taylor 93
Play Recognition Richard Sherman 99

You can pre-order your copy of Madden NFL '21 here.

Related Content

Madden '21: Counting Down the 49ers Top Playmakers
news

Madden '21: Counting Down the 49ers Top Playmakers

Taking a look at members of the 49ers with the highest overall ratings ahead of the Madden '21 release next month.
2020 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line
news

2020 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

In the fifth installment of the 49ers position-by-position breakdown, 49ers.com is taking a look at the 49ers new-look offensive line and the looming battle at right guard.
Morning Report: How the Linebackers Stack Up Heading into Training Camp, 49ers and Giants Support #WearAMask Initiative, Players Discuss How to Create Change in the Bay Area
news

Morning Report: How the Linebackers Stack Up Heading into Training Camp, 49ers and Giants Support #WearAMask Initiative, Players Discuss How to Create Change in the Bay Area

An in-depth training camp primer for San Francisco's linebackers, the 49ers, Giants and Dignity Health announce initiative to create 200,000 masks and a roundtable discussion on how to create change in the Bay Area.
2020 Training Camp Preview: Linebackers
news

2020 Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

In the fourth installment of the 49ers position-by-position breakdown, 49ers.com is taking a look at how the linebacker position could take shape in 2020 and the depth behind its trio of starters.

Advertising