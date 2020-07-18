Dissecting the Top 49ers Ratings in Madden '21

Now that EA Madden '21 ratings for every player across all 32 teams have been released, we're taking a look at the 49ers top performers from the game's extensive range of player skill sets. While a player's overall rating is the most coveted stat, we're taking a look at how members of the 49ers fared in other varying attributes ranging from speed to juke moves to their proficiency while catching in traffic.
Take a look at San Francisco's top performers in Madden's slew of detailed player characteristics.
|Player Attribute
|Player
|Rating
|Awareness
|Richard Sherman
|99
|Speed
|Raheem Mostert
|95
|Acceleration
|Raheem Mostert
|94
|Agility
|Dante Pettis
|95
|Strength
|Trent Williams
|95
|Jumping
|Richard Sherman
|97
|Spin Move
|Travis Benjamin
|83
|Catching
|George Kittle
|98
|Catching Traffic
|George Kittle
|86
|Spectacular Catch
|George Kittle
|88
|Tackle Breaking
|Deebo Samuel
|83
|Stamina
|Richard Sherman
|99
|Hit Power
|Kwon Alexander
|86
|Pursuit
|Nick Bosa
|90
|Juke Move
|Travis Benjamin
|94
|Stiff Arm
|Kyle Juszczyk
|83
|Tackle
|Arik Armstead
|89
|Run Block
|Trent Williams
|92
|Pass Block
|Trent Williams
|92
|Kick Return
|Travis Benjamin
|92
|Change of Direction
|Trent Taylor
|93
|Play Recognition
|Richard Sherman
|99