Madden '21: Counting Down the 49ers Top Playmakers

Each year, players and gamers alike eagerly anticipate player ratings ahead of EA Madden's yearly release. Madden '21, set to hit stores on Aug. 25, dropped their overall ratings for every NFL player, which includes comprehensive evaluations of a player elusiveness, speed and positional abilities among other detailed skills.
The sought-after perfect score of "99" is the highest honor a player can receive in the game and was acquired by just five NFL players (Michael Thomas, Stephon Gilmore, Aaron Donald, Christian McCaffrey and Patrick Mahomes). Players on the cusp of the select "99 Club" may be able to influence Madden NFL Ratings Performance Adjustors for ratings shifts throughout the season. (*cough cough George Kittle)
Here's a look at the 49ers 10 highest-rated players from Madden '21 and what gamers can expect next month.
Overall Rating: 84
Last Year: 74
Mostert made a significant jump from his 74 overall rating a season ago. Mostert's 95 speed is tied with former teammate Matt Breida for the fastest among all NFL running backs.
Overall Rating: 85
Last Year: 83
McGlinchey landed as Madden's seventh-highest rated right tackle for the second-straight season and the fourth-highest in the NFC. He excelled as a run blocker his second season in San Francisco, earning an 81.2 run-blocking grade that ranked eighth among all NFL tackles according to Pro Football Focus.
Overall Rating: 85
Last Year: 84
Despite dealing with lingering knee and hamstring injuries, Ford still produced in his first year with the 49ers, appearing in 11 games and registering 6.5 sacks. The 49ers hope Ford can bounce back from his injury-plagued year a season ago.
Overal Rating: 86
Last Year: 77
Armstead is coming off of his best season with the 49ers where he racked up a team-leading 10 sacks, 54 tackles, 11 for loss, 18 quarterback hits, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. Armstead earned the sixth-highest rating among NFC left defensive ends and the ninth-highest in the league.
Overall Rating: 86
Last Year: 85
For the fourth-straight year, Juszczyk is Madden's highest-rated fullback. Juszczyk also received an uptick in his overall rating from 85 to 86. Juszczyk boasts a lead block rating of 92 and a stiff arm rating of 83.
Overall Rating: 87
Last Year: 72
Warner has developed into one of the league's top linebackers in just two seasons with the 49ers. He's the second-highest rated middle linebacker in the NFC West and fifth-highest in the NFL. Warner garnered an 82 tackle rating after leading the 49ers with 118 total tackles in 2019.
Overall Rating: 89
Last year: 78
The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year just missed the top 10 ratings among edge rushers, however tied for the 11th-highest mark. Bosa recorded 9.0 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, 47 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries and an interception in his first season in the NFL and notched 80 quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus, the most ever recorded by a rookie.
Overall Rating: 92
Last Year: 95
Despite missing the 2019 season, Williams is still highly regarded as one of the league's top left tackles. The seven-time Pro Bowler is the fourth-highest rated left tackle that boasts a position-high 98 toughness rating. The 49ers are hopeful that he can return to elite form in his fresh start in San Francisco this season.
Overall Rating: 92
Last Year: 93
Sherman earned the third-highest rating among NFL cornerbacks behind Gilmore (99) and Los Angeles Rams Jalen Ramsey (94). He owned the third-lowest passer rating allowed when targeted last season, (46.8) behind only New England Patriots J.C. Jackson (37.0) and Buffalo Bills Tre'Davious White (46.3). Sherman finished his ninth NFL season with 61 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, while receiving Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.
Overall Rating: 98
Last Year: 90
Regarded as one of the best tight ends in the league, Kittle is coming off of his second-consecutive 1,000-yard season, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. The tight end led the team in targets (107), receptions (85), yards (1,053) and tied for a team-high five touchdowns last season.
Here's a look at how other 49ers fared: Tevin Coleman (83), Jimmie Ward (83), Jimmy Garoppolo (83), Kwon Alexander (82), Robbie Gould (82), Jaquiski Tartt (81), Deebo Samuel (80), Weston Richburg (79), Jerick McKinnon (78), Dante Pettis (77).