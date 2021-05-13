Morning Report: A Closer Look at the 49ers 2021 Schedule

Good Morning Faithful,
9 Observations from the 49ers 2021 NFL Schedule
- With the addition of the 17th game, the league has reduced its preseason matchups from four to three.
- San Francisco was awarded the max-allotted five primetime contests (three at home) for the second-straight season.
- The 49ers will open up the 2021 season with back-to-back road games for the first time since 2019 (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals).
- San Francisco has five games scheduled for 10 a.m. PT starts [Detroit Lions (Week 1), Philadelphia Eagles (Week 2), Chicago Bears (Week 8), Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 11), Cincinnati Bengals (Week 14)].
- This year, the team is tied for the 19th-toughest schedule in the league (.489), with their upcoming opponents owning a 132-183-2 record in 2020.
- The 2021 season features seven new head coaches across the league and the 49ers are set to face off against five of them.
- San Francisco lucked up last season, with the majority of their cooler-weather cities front loaded on the schedule in 2020. That's not the case in 2021.
- The 49ers received a Week 6 Bye, in between their matchups against the Cardinals and Colts, respectively.
- The 49ers will travel over 28,000 miles round trip between cities in 2021.
The 49ers will face the NFC North and AFC South in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year. San Francisco will also host the Atlanta Falcons and visit the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. Entering the team's eighth season at Levi's® Stadium, San Francisco will host the Indianapolis Colts (Week 7) and Houston Texans (Week 17) in the regular season for the first time in the venue.
In this special edition of Unscripted presented by Microsoft Surface, 49ers new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans talks his climb up the coaching ranks since 2017, transitioning from his time playing linebacker and the impact Robert Saleh had on his career.
Round 3, No. 102: CB Ambry Thomas
Thomas shared his first impressions of the SAP Performance Facility and discussed how he fits into the 49ers defensive scheme.
Round 5, No. 155: OL Jaylon Moore
Moore recapped the similarities between the 49ers and Western Michigan Broncos, how he might be utilized under Kyle Shanahan and gave first impressions of his new offensive line.
Round 5, No. 172: DB Deommodore Lenoir
Lenoir compared the 49ers playbook to what he ran in college, discussed the significance of wearing No. 0 at Oregon and spoke about his connection to the 49ers.
Round 5, No. 180: S Talanoa Hufanga
Hufanga discussed his eagerness to contribute on special teams, how Troy Polamalu helped him transition to the Pros and highlighted his likeness to 49ers Hall of Fame GM John Lynch.
Round 6, No. 194: RB Elijah Mitchell
Mitchell discussed his excitement for the upcoming rookie minicamp, the familiarity between the 49ers and Louisiana-Lafayette offense and detailed his budding relationship with running backs coach Bobby Turner.