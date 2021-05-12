Game-by-Game Notes from the 49ers 2021 Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers have announced their 2021 regular season schedule as well as the opponents and date ranges for the team's three preseason games.

The 49ers will face the NFC North and AFC South in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year. San Francisco will also host the Atlanta Falcons and visit the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. Entering the team's eighth season at Levi's® Stadium, San Francisco will host the Indianapolis Colts (Week 7) and Houston Texans (Week 17) in the regular season for the first time in the venue.

The Niners open the regular season on the road as they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions at Ford Field. The team is scheduled to play in five prime time games during the regular season in 2021, including three at home, with three on NBC's Sunday Night Football (Week 3 vs. Green Bay, Week 7 vs. Indianapolis & Week 13 at Seattle), one on ESPN's Monday Night Football (Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams) and one on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football (Week 16 at Tennessee).

A Closer Look at the 2021 Schedule…

The Niners open the regular season on the road for the third time in four seasons. San Francisco begins the season with a pair of 10:00 a.m. PT start times for the first time since 2019, when the 49ers began the season with back-to-back wins in the Eastern Time Zone at Tampa Bay (31-17) and at Cincinnati (41-17).

San Francisco opens the regular season at the Detroit Lions, marking the fifth time the team's open the season against one another and the first time since 1984.

The 49ers open and close the regular season on the road (Week 1 at Detroit & Week 18 at Los Angeles Rams) for the third time in four seasons.

The 49ers face five teams in 2021 that reached the postseason in 2020 (Green Bay, Indianapolis, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle and Tennessee).

The Indianapolis Colts (Week 7) and Houston Texans (Week 17) will make their first regular season visits to Levi's Stadium.

Week 1 – Sunday, September 12 at Detroit – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco's overall record vs. Detroit is 38-28-1 and 14-18 on the road.

The 49ers are visiting the Lions for the first time since 2015. San Francisco has won 2 of their 3 games at Ford Field.

The 49ers have won 10 out of their last 11 games against Detroit and 16 out of the last 19 overall.

The 49ers are 2-2 when facing Detroit in the opening game of the season.

Week 2 – Sunday, September 19 at Philadelphia – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco owns the overall series record vs. Philadelphia, 19-14-1, and is 10-5-1 on the road.

The two teams have split each of the past four meetings.

The 49ers look to win at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since defeating the Eagles, 24-23, on October 2, 2011.

Week 3 – Sunday, September 26 vs. Green Bay Packers – 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

San Francisco is 32-37-1 in the all-time series vs. Green Bay and 20-13-1 at home.

The 49ers have won six out of the last nine overall games against the Packers.

This marks the first time since 1967-70 that San Francisco and Green Bay faced each other in the regular season in four consecutive years.

The two teams square off in prime time for the fourth-consecutive regular season and the second time on NBC's Sunday Night Football in the last three seasons.

Week 4 – Sunday, October 3 vs. Seattle – 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco is 17-28 in the all-time series vs. Seattle and 9-12 at home.

Two of the 49ers last three home games against the Seahawks have gone to overtime.

This marks the earliest the two teams square off in a regular season since the 49ers visited the Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2017 season.

Week 5 – Sunday, October 10 at Arizona – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco owns the overall series record vs. Arizona, 32-27.

Last season, the two teams squared off on a Saturday, with San Francisco defeating Arizona on the road, 20-12.

The 49ers have won each of their last two road games against the Cardinals.

Week 6 – Sunday, October 17 – BYE

This marks the first time since 2009 that the 49ers have had their BYE in Week 6.

Week 7 – Sunday, October 24 vs. Indianapolis – 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

The 49ers look for their first win against the Colts since November 25, 2001.

The Colts are making their first regular season trip to Levi's Stadium, with San Francisco hosting Indianapolis for the first time since September 22, 2013.

This marks the first prime time matchup between the two teams.

San Francisco looks to earn a victory following the team's BYE week for the third-consecutive season.

Week 8 – Sunday, October 31 at Chicago – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco's overall record vs. Chicago is 34-32-1 and 12-18-1 on the road.

The 49ers look to win back-to-back games at Chicago, as the 49ers return to Soldier Field for the first time since defeating the Bears, 15-14, on December 3, 2017.

The two teams square off on Halloween day for the third time in the series history and the first time since October 31, 2004.

Week 9 – Sunday, November 7 vs. Arizona – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers are 18-13 at home vs. the Cardinals and have won seven out of their last 12 home games vs. Arizona.

Week 10 – Monday, November 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams – 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN

San Francisco leads the all-time series against the Rams, 73-67-3.

San Francisco is 6-3-1 in their last 10 meetings at home against the Rams, with the Niners holding a 36-34-2 record at home against Los Angeles.

The 49ers defeated the Rams at Levi's Stadium, 24-16, on NBC's Sunday Night Football in Week 6 of 2020.

San Francisco looks to sweep the season series against the Rams for the third-consecutive season for the first time since 1996-98.

The two teams have squared off on Monday Night Football 10 times, with the 49ers holding a 6-4 record in those games.

The 49ers have defeated the Rams in each of their past two meetings on ESPN's Monday Night Football, including a 28-0 victory in their last MNF matchup on September 12, 2016.

San Francisco's 49 wins on Monday Night Football are tied with Pittsburgh for the most wins on MNF in NFL history

Week 11 – Sunday, November 21 at Jacksonville – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers are 3-2 overall against the Jaguars, including a 1-2 record on the road.

San Francisco travels to Jacksonville for the first time since 2005, as the two teams squared off in London for Jacksonville's home game in 2013, where the 49ers defeated the Jaguars, 42-10.

The 49ers have won each of the last three meetings between the two teams.

Week 12 – Sunday, November 28 vs. Minnesota – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers lead the overall series record vs. Minnesota 24-23-1, with the Niners posting a 15-8-1 record at home in the series.

The 49ers have won 10 out of the past 11 overall meetings at home against the Vikings.

This is the first visit to San Francisco for the Vikings since the 49ers defeated Minnesota, 27-10, the 2019 NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Week 13 – Sunday, December 5 at Seattle – 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

The 49ers are 8-16 overall on the road at Seattle.

San Francisco takes on Seattle on the road in prime time for the second time in three seasons, having defeated the Seahawks, 26-21, on December 29, 2019 on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Week 14 – Sunday, December 12 at Cincinnati – 10:00 a.m. PT on CBS

San Francisco owns the overall series record vs. Cincinnati, 12-4, including a 5-2 record versus the Bengals on the road.

The 49ers will travel to Cincinnati for the second time in three seasons, having defeated the Bengals, 41-17, in 2019.

Week 15 – Sunday, December 19 vs. Atlanta – 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS

San Francisco owns the overall series record vs. Atlanta, 47-32-1, and is 28-12 at home.

The 49ers look to improve to 2-1 against the Falcons at Levi's Stadium, as San Francisco faces Atlanta at the home of the 49ers for just the third time.

Week 16 – Thursday, December 23 at Tennessee – 5:20 p.m. PT on NFLN

The 49ers are 9-5 overall against the Titans, including a 5-2 record on the road.

San Francisco travels to Nissan Stadium for the first time since defeating the Titans, 31-17, in 2013.

The 49ers have won each of the last two meetings between the two teams.

San Francisco is winners of two of their past three games on Thursday Night Football.

This marks the first meeting between the two teams in prime time.

Week 17 – Sunday, January 2 vs. Houston – 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS

The 49ers have won three of four overall regular season meetings against the Texans.

The Texans are making their first regular season trip to Levi's Stadium, with San Francisco hosting Houston for the first time since October 6, 2013, when they defeated the Texans, 34-3, on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Week 18 – Sunday, January 9 at Los Angeles Rams – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers have won four of their five matchups at the Rams since their return to Los Angeles in 2016.

San Francisco looks for their second win in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020, having defeated the Rams, 23-20, on October 29, 2020.

The 49ers close out the regular season at the Los Angeles Rams for the third time in five seasons and the first time since 2018.