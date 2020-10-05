Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers vs. Eagles Week 4 Matchup

Quick Hits

During an interview for the October WON Digital Magazine , wide receivers coach Wes Welker discussed what he looks for in an NFL wideout and the importance of blocking in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Read the full interview here .

Each week, senior reporter Keiana Martin will sit down with a different 49ers player for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing exclusive insights into the locker room, recaps and stories told directly by your favorite 49ers. From breaking down his first NFL "interception" to his predictions for the NBA Finals, here are five things we learned from ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ on the latest episode of 49ers Unscripted presented by Microsoft Surface.