Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers vs. Eagles Week 4 Matchup

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 5.
Week 4 Recap
Takeaways
- The offense struggled to continue drives and converted on 5-of-10 of their third down opportunities. The 49ers also had three turnovers and allowed 14 points off of those giveaways.
- For the second-straight week, first-rounder Javon Kinlaw logged a deflected pass.
- George Kittle made his return after missing the last two games with a knee injury and hauled in 15 of his 16 targets on Sunday for 183 yards and a touchdown.
- Brandon Aiyuk had the play of the game following a highlight reel touchdown carry. Check it out below. 👇
- Carson Wentz evaded multiple sacks and managed to challenge San Francisco's defense with his legs. The quarterback registered 37 yards on the ground and a score.
Read More >>>
Around the NFC West
- The Seattle Seahawks beat the Miami Dolphins, 31-23, improving their record to 4-0.
- The Los Angeles Rams beat the New York Giants, 17-9, improving their record to 3-1.
- The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Carolina Panthers, 31-21, bringing their record to 2-2.
Game Photos Presented by Xfinity
View game photos from the 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Eagles presented by Xfinity.
Advertising
Quick Hits
During an interview for the October WON Digital Magazine, wide receivers coach Wes Welker discussed what he looks for in an NFL wideout and the importance of blocking in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Read the full interview here.
--
Each week, senior reporter Keiana Martin will sit down with a different 49ers player for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing exclusive insights into the locker room, recaps and stories told directly by your favorite 49ers. From breaking down his first NFL "interception" to his predictions for the NBA Finals, here are five things we learned from Brandon Aiyuk on the latest episode of 49ers Unscripted presented by Microsoft Surface.
Listen to 49ers Unscripted on 49ers.com/audio, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.