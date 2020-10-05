George Kittle's Monster Performance Overshadowed by 'SNF' Loss; 7 Takeaways as 49ers Fall to Eagles

1. Slow Start

San Francisco looked sluggish overall in Sunday's loss. The offense struggled to continue drives and converted on 5-of-10 of their third down opportunities. A looming miss came on an overthrown pass from ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ to ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ that appeared to be an easy six points to get the offense going.

San Francisco had multiple key opportunities to win Sunday's ballgame, but could not capitalize. The 49ers had three turnovers and allowed 14 points off of those giveaways. After three impressive showings, left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ had a rough outing, allowing a sack and multiple quarterback pressures. San Francisco's O-line struggled against the Eagles, allowing five sacks on the night.

"I thought as a whole, the entire offense struggled a little bit right when we did get some things going," Kyle Shanahan said. "It was really one weak link on each play that just got us in some bad situations and cost us some drives. So, I expect him to do better and expect all of us to do better."

2. Takeaways

For the second-straight week, first-rounder ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ logged a deflected pass. The rookie got his 83 6/8 wingspan on a pass from Carson Wentz that landed in the hands of linebacker. ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿. Al-Shaair stepped in for ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ last week, who missed his second-consecutive game with a quadricep injury.

Wentz has now thrown seven interceptions through four games.

3. Record Breaking

﻿George Kittle﻿ made his return after missing the last two games with a knee injury and certainly didn't disappoint. The tight end was nearly perfect on the day, hauling in 15 of his 16 targets on Sunday for 183 yards and a touchdown. His lone drop came on the 49ers failed 2-point conversion as the ball slipped through the tight end's hands.

Kittle tied Christian McCaffrey (Week 16, 2019) for the most targets with a perfect catch rate in a single game in the history of recorded targets (since 2009).

Kittle now has 3,172 career receiving yards in his 47th NFL game. He ties Rob Gronkowski for third-fastest to reach 3,000 yards by a tight end in NFL history, behind only Mike Ditka and Kellen Winslow (45 games).

Additionally, the tight end topped 100 receiving yards for the ninth time in his career. Kittle is tied for the third-most 100-yard games by a tight end in their first 50 career games, since 1970. Gronkowski (12) and Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow (14) are the only tight ends with more.

4. Air Aiyuk

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ had the play of the game following a highlight reel touchdown carry. Aiyuk took a lateral 38 yards and hurdled Eagles safety Marcus Epps en route to the end zone. The play quickly caught steam across social media. Aiyuk was targeted five times and caught two receptions for 18 yards to add to his career-long touchdown.