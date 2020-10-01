How valuable is separation and run after the catch ability in this offense?

I think it's a huge thing. It's something that we definitely look for in our evaluations and we try to find guys with the right mindset of not only running good routes and creating that separation, but once they get the ball in their hands what are they doing with it. How many yards after catch are they getting? We really try to get our guys to excel as much as we can. We show a lot of clips of different things, trying to get the most out of them as far as yards after the catch and getting separation so the quarterback has a place to go with the ball.

What is more important for a wide receiver's success? Route running or pass-catching ability?