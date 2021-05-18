Presented by

Morning Report: 49ers Players Arrive for Offseason Program

May 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, May 18.

New and Notable

Jimmy G, George Kittle Among Players On Hand for Offseason Program

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers kicked off their rookie minicamp at the SAP Performance Facility with over 20 first-year players, tryouts and undrafted signings in attendance. On Monday, some of those participants were joined by a bevy of 49ers veterans as the team returned to the facility to kick off Phase Two of the offseason program.

Some of the veterans in attendance included quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, running back Raheem Mostert﻿, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk﻿, tight end George Kittle and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw among others.

Read More >>>

49ers Players Return to the SAP Performance Facility

Check out some of the top photos as players arrived to the SAP Performance Facility to begin preparations for the 2021 season.

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DB Jimmie Ward
1 / 42

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 42

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
3 / 42

S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
4 / 42

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
5 / 42

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
6 / 42

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
7 / 42

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
8 / 42

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
9 / 42

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
10 / 42

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon, FB Josh Hokit, WR Kevin White, DB Tarvarius Moore
12 / 42

RB Trey Sermon, FB Josh Hokit, WR Kevin White, DB Tarvarius Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft, QB Nate Sudfeld
13 / 42

WR River Cracraft, QB Nate Sudfeld

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
14 / 42

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
15 / 42

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James
16 / 42

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
17 / 42

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jamycal Hasty
18 / 42

RB Jamycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 42

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
20 / 42

DL Maurice Hurst

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
21 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
22 / 42

QB Josh Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
23 / 42

OL Daniel Brunskill

Meg Williams/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
24 / 42

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
25 / 42

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels, LB Justin Hilliard
26 / 42

DL Darrion Daniels, LB Justin Hilliard

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
27 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DL D.J. Jones
28 / 42

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DL D.J. Jones

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
29 / 42

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
2021 49ers
30 / 42

2021 49ers

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Isaiah Williams, DL Arden Key
31 / 42

OL Isaiah Williams, DL Arden Key

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
32 / 42

S Tavon Wilson

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
33 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
34 / 42

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
35 / 42

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Corbin Kaufusi
36 / 42

OL Corbin Kaufusi

Meg Williams/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
37 / 42

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
38 / 42

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
39 / 42

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
40 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Josh Rosen
41 / 42

QB Josh Rosen

Meg Williams/49ers
S Kai Nacua
42 / 42

S Kai Nacua

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers 2021 Offseason Workout Program Announced

As per Article 21 of the NFL and NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, the voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases. Here's what OTAs will look like in 2021, per NFL.com:

Phase One (April 19-May 14) has been extended from its customary two-week period to four weeks, with activities limited to strength and conditioning, virtual meetings and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two (May 17-21) has been shortened from three weeks to one week.

Phase Three (May 24-June 18) remains its customary four weeks in length.

According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players which occurs during Phase Three of the offseason program.

Read More >>>

Quick Hits

In the 15th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, 49ers Digital Media Manager Derrick Sanchez discussed the evolution of his role since joining the team in 2017, the importance of networking in the sports industry, shared his favorite 49ers memories and more.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

--

Congratulations are in order to 49ers legend and current Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner. Forty-two years after playing his final game for the Boilermakers, Turner walked the stage as an official Purdue University graduate.

--

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed WR Marqise Lee to a one-year deal and waived WR Austin Proehl﻿.

