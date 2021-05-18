Morning Report: 49ers Players Arrive for Offseason Program

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, May 18.
New and Notable
Jimmy G, George Kittle Among Players On Hand for Offseason Program
On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers kicked off their rookie minicamp at the SAP Performance Facility with over 20 first-year players, tryouts and undrafted signings in attendance. On Monday, some of those participants were joined by a bevy of 49ers veterans as the team returned to the facility to kick off Phase Two of the offseason program.
Some of the veterans in attendance included quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw among others.
Read More >>>
Check out some of the top photos as players arrived to the SAP Performance Facility to begin preparations for the 2021 season.
49ers 2021 Offseason Workout Program Announced
As per Article 21 of the NFL and NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, the voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases. Here's what OTAs will look like in 2021, per NFL.com:
Phase One (April 19-May 14) has been extended from its customary two-week period to four weeks, with activities limited to strength and conditioning, virtual meetings and physical rehabilitation only.
Phase Two (May 17-21) has been shortened from three weeks to one week.
Phase Three (May 24-June 18) remains its customary four weeks in length.
According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players which occurs during Phase Three of the offseason program.
Read More >>>
Quick Hits
In the 15th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, 49ers Digital Media Manager Derrick Sanchez discussed the evolution of his role since joining the team in 2017, the importance of networking in the sports industry, shared his favorite 49ers memories and more.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
--
Congratulations are in order to 49ers legend and current Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner. Forty-two years after playing his final game for the Boilermakers, Turner walked the stage as an official Purdue University graduate.
--
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed WR Marqise Lee to a one-year deal and waived WR Austin Proehl.