Jimmy G, George Kittle Among Players On Hand for Offseason Program

May 17, 2021 at 04:06 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

49ers Players Return to the SAP Performance Facility

Check out some of the top photos as players arrived to the SAP Performance Facility to begin preparations for the 2021 season.

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DB Jimmie Ward
1 / 42

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 42

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
3 / 42

S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
4 / 42

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
5 / 42

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
6 / 42

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
7 / 42

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
8 / 42

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
9 / 42

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
10 / 42

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon, FB Josh Hokit, WR Kevin White, DB Tarvarius Moore
12 / 42

RB Trey Sermon, FB Josh Hokit, WR Kevin White, DB Tarvarius Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft, QB Nate Sudfeld
13 / 42

WR River Cracraft, QB Nate Sudfeld

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
14 / 42

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
15 / 42

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James
16 / 42

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
17 / 42

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jamycal Hasty
18 / 42

RB Jamycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 42

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
20 / 42

DL Maurice Hurst

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
21 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
22 / 42

QB Josh Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
23 / 42

OL Daniel Brunskill

Meg Williams/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
24 / 42

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
25 / 42

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels, LB Justin Hilliard
26 / 42

DL Darrion Daniels, LB Justin Hilliard

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
27 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DL D.J. Jones
28 / 42

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DL D.J. Jones

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
29 / 42

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
2021 49ers
30 / 42

2021 49ers

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Isaiah Williams, DL Arden Key
31 / 42

OL Isaiah Williams, DL Arden Key

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
32 / 42

S Tavon Wilson

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
33 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
34 / 42

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
35 / 42

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Corbin Kaufusi
36 / 42

OL Corbin Kaufusi

Meg Williams/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
37 / 42

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
38 / 42

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
39 / 42

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
40 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Josh Rosen
41 / 42

QB Josh Rosen

Meg Williams/49ers
S Kai Nacua
42 / 42

S Kai Nacua

Meg Williams/49ers
On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers kicked off their rookie minicamp at the SAP Performance Facility with over 20 first-year players, tryouts and undrafted signings in attendance. On Monday, some of those participants were joined by a bevy of 49ers veterans as the team returned to the facility to kick off Phase Two of the offseason program.

Beginning across the league on May 17, Phase Two, which has been shortened from three weeks to one week in 2021, consists of on-field workouts void of any contact. According to NFL.com, workouts permitted include individual player instruction and drills, "perfect play" drills, drills and plays conducted with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, with each group permitted to align eleven or fewer players across from eleven or fewer players. Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play. All such drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace (i.e. Pro Bowl practice).

A number of 49ers returned to the facility to begin preparations for the 2021 season. Some of the veterans in attendance included quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, running back Raheem Mostert﻿, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk﻿, tight end George Kittle and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw among others.

Next up, the 49ers will head into Phase Three of the offseason program beginning on May 24. Beginning in Phase Three, clubs may conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols. During Phase Three, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Finally, the team will close out their offseason program with a mandatory minicamp from June 15-17 before breaking for the summer.

Training camp dates will be released in the coming weeks. Updates and news from the 49ers offseason workout program will be available on 49ers.com and the 49ers social channels.

