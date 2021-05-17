Jimmy G, George Kittle Among Players On Hand for Offseason Program

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers kicked off their rookie minicamp at the SAP Performance Facility with over 20 first-year players, tryouts and undrafted signings in attendance. On Monday, some of those participants were joined by a bevy of 49ers veterans as the team returned to the facility to kick off Phase Two of the offseason program.

Beginning across the league on May 17, Phase Two, which has been shortened from three weeks to one week in 2021, consists of on-field workouts void of any contact. According to NFL.com, workouts permitted include individual player instruction and drills, "perfect play" drills, drills and plays conducted with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, with each group permitted to align eleven or fewer players across from eleven or fewer players. Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play. All such drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace (i.e. Pro Bowl practice).

A number of 49ers returned to the facility to begin preparations for the 2021 season. Some of the veterans in attendance included quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, running back Raheem Mostert﻿, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk﻿, tight end George Kittle and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw among others.

Next up, the 49ers will head into Phase Three of the offseason program beginning on May 24. Beginning in Phase Three, clubs may conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols. During Phase Three, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Finally, the team will close out their offseason program with a mandatory minicamp from June 15-17 before breaking for the summer.