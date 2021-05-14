8 Takeaways from Trey Lance and 49ers Rookie Minicamp

Get to the know the 49ers 2021 rookie class.
On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers held their first rookie minicamp of the season at the SAP Performance Facility. In addition to the 49ers eight draft selections, all five of the team's undrafted rookies, several tryout players and other veterans were on hand for the hour-long session.
Here are eight takeaways from Friday's rookie minicamp:
1. The 49ers had 23 participants in total on hand for the session, including five tryouts. Those trying out included, first-year cornerback KiAnte Hardin out of Pittsburgh State, second-year cornerback Adonis Alexander, who signed a reserve/future contract with the 49ers in January and was waived on May 4, 2021, fifth-year safety Blake Countess, third-year tight end Alex Ellis and seventh-year wideout Marqise Lee.
In addition to the 49ers tryouts, fullback Josh Hokit and wide receiver Jauan Jennings were also on hand for the session.
2. Of the participants on hand, there were six defensive backs, four wide receivers, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two tight ends, two running backs, one fullback and one quarterback. There were no defensive linemen on hand for the session, so no pass rush or 11-on-11 work.
3. The group underwent individual drills in addition to 7-on-7 work. Trey Lance, who was the star of the day, made his practice debut since being drafted No. 3 overall in April. The majority of his passes were short underneath throws, however, the rookie put his arm strength and quickness on display.
During the group's 7-on-7 periods, the first-year signal caller notched just four incompletions (two drops) on the day on roughly 24 passing attempts.
Between his first two 7-on-7 periods, Lance connected on 12-straight passes before his first incompletion of the day.
4. One of Lance's incompletions came off of a tipped ball by undrafted linebacker Justin Hilliard.
5. Sixth-round running back Elijah Mitchell caught all four of his passes from Lance. One of his most impressive hauls came during the unit's final set of drills of the day, as Mitchell hauled in the 10-yard pass in traffic and displayed his top-end 4.32 40-yard-dash speed into the open field.
6. Lee hauled in the longest reception of the day. The veteran wideout caught a 20-yard pass from the rookie QB.
7. The 49ers held their highly-anticipated one-on-one drills. Here are a few notes from the session (it's worth noting, some plays are from passes thrown from coaches).
- Linebacker Jonas Griffith broke up a pass intended for Hokit. He also broke up another pass intended for Trey Sermon.
- Countess intercepted a pass intended for tight end Josh Pederson.
- Safety Talanoa Hufanga intercepted a pass intended for Ellis. He nearly recorded another pick on a pass intended for Pederson.
- Mitchell beat his defender on a deep pass for a significant gain.
- Lance's lone interception of the day came on a 50/50 ball on a pass intended for Austin Watkins Jr. that was picked off by fifth-round defensive back Deommodore Lenoir.
8. Friday marked the only open rookie minicamp practice. Veterans will begin reporting next week and OTA offseason workouts (Phase 2-3) will start on May 24 and wrap up on June 10. The team will close out their offseason program with a mandatory minicamp from June 15-17 before breaking for the summer.