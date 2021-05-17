49ers Sign WR Marqise Lee; Waive WR Austin Proehl

Lee (6-0, 196) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round (39th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career (2014-19), he has appeared in 59 games (30 starts) and registered 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns. Lee has also started three postseason games where he recorded seven receptions for 69 yards. Following his release from Jacksonville on April 20, 2020, Lee signed with the New England Patriots on April 28, 2020, and later exercised his Reserve/Opt-Out decision for the 2020 season.