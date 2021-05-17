Presented by

49ers Sign WR Marqise Lee; Waive WR Austin Proehl

May 17, 2021 at 10:15 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed WR ﻿Marqise Lee﻿ to a one-year deal and waived WR ﻿Austin Proehl﻿.

Lee (6-0, 196) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round (39th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career (2014-19), he has appeared in 59 games (30 starts) and registered 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns. Lee has also started three postseason games where he recorded seven receptions for 69 yards. Following his release from Jacksonville on April 20, 2020, Lee signed with the New England Patriots on April 28, 2020, and later exercised his Reserve/Opt-Out decision for the 2020 season.

A 29-year-old native of Gardena CA, Lee attended the University of Southern California, where he appeared in 36 games (32 starts) and registered 248 receptions for 3,655 yards and 29 touchdowns to go along with 24 rushing attempts for 146 yards on the ground. As a junior in 2013, Lee started all 11 games and finished with 57 catches for 791 yards (13.9 average) and four touchdowns.

Proehl (5-10, 175) originally signed a Reserve/Future contract with San Francisco on January 4, 2021.

