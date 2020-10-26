Presented by

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Patriots Week 7 Matchup

Oct 26, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 26.

Takeaways

  1. Week 7 marked the second-straight week with an opening drive touchdown for the 49ers.
  2. ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ became the first running back with three rushing touchdowns in a road game since Roger Craig against the Los Angeles Rams in 1988.
  3. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ finished the night completing an impressive 80 percent of his passes.
  4. ﻿Fred Warner﻿, ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ and ﻿Jamar Taylor﻿ all registered at least one interception on the night.

Stats and Facts

  • San Francisco is now 2-1 against the AFC East this season, with the team's final game against the division coming in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.
  • According to CBS Sports, Wilson Jr.'s 3-yard touchdown run was the first opening drive touchdown allowed by the Patriots since 2016 (Oct. 2 2016 vs. Buffalo).
  • The 49ers defense allowed 59 net yards in the first half, the fewest allowed by the 49ers in the first half of a game since 2012 (35 net yards allowed against Chicago Bears Nov. 2012).
  • ﻿George Kittle﻿'s 3,380 receiving yards through his first 50 career NFL games are the third-most by a tight end in NFL history.
  • ﻿Kevin Givens﻿ sacked Jarrett Stidham for a 7-yard loss, his first career sack.

Top Highlights

What the Team Had to Say

Shanahan on ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿'s Week 7 Performance

"He made some huge blocks, like he always does. Kyle, he is the best fullback in the game. I know not every team uses one, some use tight ends pretty similarly. Kyle has been huge for our team since he's been here. One of the best leaders we have on the team, one of the best players.

"Not only just his blocking, but that catch he made - I want to say in the fourth or late third, I think the snap was a little off, Jimmy Garoppolo had to let it go. To make that diving catch was great. Also had a couple runs that really helped us, too."

49ers Quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ on Returning to Gillette Stadium

"Yeah, it was a cool week. Just a lot of emotions, a lot of memories. Especially coming back here, seeing the same stadium, hearing the same songs they used to play, a lot of memories came back. A lot of emotions out there. But it was a fun night."

49ers Tight End ﻿George Kittle﻿ on Kyle Shanahan's Play Calling Against the Patriots

"Kyle always brings it. That is what I love about him. He definitely was on a hot streak tonight. He was calling play after play that they could not stop. I love seeing that. I love being a part of that. I think everyone was fired up for this game. It was our team's first experience here in New England. We were just all fired up to play. It was great football weather, it was perfect. That is just what you dream for. Now you get to come into this house and put some points on those boys. It was really fun for us."

National Tight Ends Day

In Week 2 of 2018 against the Detroit Lions, former 49ers tight end Garrett Celek caught an 11-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo, where the tight end dragged two defenders along with him for the score. The quarterback joined the offense on the sideline to congratulate his teammates on the touchdown. On that day, "National Tight Ends Day" was born.

Believe it or not, the recognition for the newfound occasion doesn't come from Celek for his "Celek Time" idiom. Neither was it from San Francisco 49ers exuberant tight end George Kittle. The designation was actually created by Garoppolo himself. Little did the quarterback realize, he created a phenomenon with his tight ends that would eventually spread across the National Football League.

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots Game Images (Week 7)

View game photos from the 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. the Patriots presented by Xfinity.

