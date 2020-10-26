What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #SFvsNE

Warner On How the Defense Continues to Deliver Strong Performances with So Many Players Out

"I think it obviously starts with (defensive coordinator Robert) Saleh, the way that he play calls and gets us ready throughout the week, all the coaches. You've got to give the credit to all these guys who are stepping up. You have ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿ and ﻿Marcell Harris﻿ coming in at safety this week on short notice and they come in and they play big roles for us and ball out. Our guys who have still been in the lineup, we take great pride in being out there and trying to keep the defense steady. I can't say enough good things about how our front is playing, even with guys down. Guys in the back end playing solid coverage like you said. We've just got to get back to work (and) keep it going."