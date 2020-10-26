What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #SFvsNE

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Building an Identity after the Team's Week 5 Loss to the Miami Dolphins
"How it's been the last two weeks is how we obviously hope every week is. But when you play defense the way our guys have been playing, we're running the ball like we have been, just how physical all our guys have been playing, every play it seems it's like the last play for our guys.
"I'm just very impressed with the character of our guys individually, which adds up collectively. Those guys play like it's their last play every down. When you can do that for an entire game, you play smart, don't turn it over, usually good things happen."
Shanahan on Kyle Juszczyk's Week 7 Performance
"He made some huge blocks, like he always does. Kyle, he is the best fullback in the game. I know not every team uses one, some use tight ends pretty similarly. Kyle has been huge for our team since he's been here. One of the best leaders we have on the team, one of the best players.
"Not only just his blocking, but that catch he made - I want to say in the fourth or late third, I think the snap was a little off, Jimmy Garoppolo had to let it go. To make that diving catch was great. Also had a couple runs that really helped us, too."
Shanahan on What He Saw from Brandon Aiyuk
"I think he gets better each week. A Number of times that we went to him, I thought he did a good job on. I know one time, third down, he ended up running a double move, could have been a walk-in touchdown possibly. He was like number two in progression. We had another guy open. But I was impressed with him. We'll see on the tape what happens more. Really counted on him to break up the pass at the end of the second quarter to take a shot so Jimmy doesn't have to take that pick.
"I love how hard he ran with the ball, competing in the run game. We're putting some pressure on him. He's taking it and trying to get better each week at it."
49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Returning to Gillette Stadium
"Yeah, it was a cool week. Just a lot of emotions, a lot of memories. Especially coming back here, seeing the same stadium, hearing the same songs they used to play, a lot of memories came back. A lot of emotions out there. But it was a fun night."
Garoppolo on How Well the Defense Played Despite Having Injuries to Key Starters
"That group, you can't say enough about them. It starts with the D-line. Those guys get after the quarterback, especially when we get them a little lead like that. Just let the dogs loose. It just carries out. Guys making plays. Four turnovers today. Whenever you can do something like that as a defense, it helps the whole team.
"I think we played great complementary football. Yeah, that's a great recipe for a win."
Garoppolo on Receiving the Team's Victory Chain
"I gave the victory chain to the running backs. Those guys earned it tonight. All of them. They were playing their ass off, running hard, getting those extra dirty yards. Kind of the staple of our team."
49ers Tight End George Kittle on Kyle Shanahan's Play Calling Against the Patriots
"Kyle always brings it. That is what I love about him. He definitely was on a hot streak tonight. He was calling play after play that they could not stop. I love seeing that. I love being a part of that. I think everyone was fired up for this game. It was our team's first experience here in New England. We were just all fired up to play. It was great football weather, it was perfect. That is just what you dream for. Now you get to come into this house and put some points on those boys. It was really fun for us."
Kittle on Jeff Wilson Jr.
"Jeff Wilson Jr. goes to a dark place before every single game. It is different than it is in practice. You can tell he is angry. He attacks it. He wants contact, he deals contact. He delivers pain. It is awesome. You can just see it in his eyes. He is a totally different person, the way he runs. It is crazy. I love being on the field with Jeff Wilson. The way he carries the football, the way he makes people look at him after he is tackled. He is an absolute monster."
49ers Linebacker Fred Warner on if the Defense Has Felt Disrespected in 2020
"Not really, honestly. I feel like all that noise outside the building is irrelevant in our building, especially to our group. We know exactly what we're capable of and we're just going to continue to work every single day, every single week to get better. We're not worried about that outside noise at all."
Warner on His Interception
"We just came out and they ran, I guess you call it a drift by the receiver, and it ended up turning into an over route when I was trying to carry him. And Cam (Newton) made a bad throw and I came up with it. That's a total defensive effort right there. God is so good, I can't do anything without Him and I'm just thankful to be able to get that one and try to spark the team a little bit. But the entire team as a whole, getting those turnovers were huge for us today."
Warner On How the Defense Continues to Deliver Strong Performances with So Many Players Out
"I think it obviously starts with (defensive coordinator Robert) Saleh, the way that he play calls and gets us ready throughout the week, all the coaches. You've got to give the credit to all these guys who are stepping up. You have Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris coming in at safety this week on short notice and they come in and they play big roles for us and ball out. Our guys who have still been in the lineup, we take great pride in being out there and trying to keep the defense steady. I can't say enough good things about how our front is playing, even with guys down. Guys in the back end playing solid coverage like you said. We've just got to get back to work (and) keep it going."
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Recaps #SFvsNE
"We were clearly out-coached, outplayed, just out-everything. So we need to just keep working here and find a way to just do everything better. We're just not performing at a good level right now in any area. So that's across the board. We just got to get back to work and keep working and find a way to play better than we played tonight and coach better than we coached tonight. So really there's not much else to say about it. The 49ers are a good team. Kyle did a good job, like he always does. And but we just, we just didn't do enough."
Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the Mood in the Locker Room Postgame
"We just lost the game. They had their way with us. Frustrated because we just lost. Lost bad. Just have to go back and watch the film and see what we can do better and go from there."
Patriots Defensive Back Devin McCourty on the Challenges of Defending the 49ers Offense
"We never had control of the game. Inside runs, outside runs, a couple different big plays, the wheel route in the passing game. A lot of the passes were, you know, that kind of missile jet-sweep. It's like a run but it's a pass and a bubble pass, but I mean, you give up 33 points, I don't think we did anything really well today.
"They just outplayed us. Even some of the things we had to adjust to, I would say they still did a way better job of executing than we did. I think we talked about different things and we were ready for things. We didn't execute."