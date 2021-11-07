Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins OUT in Week 9 Rematch

Things might look a little different on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Compared to their outing four weeks prior, one of the most striking differences in the second of two meetings is the absence of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who is officially ruled OUT with an ankle injury.

Both Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) were considered to be "game-time decisions" despite not practicing the entire week leading up the divisional contest. Despite making the trip with the team, both offensive playmakers will be inactive on Sunday. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy will lead Arizona's offense against the 49ers.

Additionally, the team will be without fellow wide receiver A.J. Green who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. The Cardinals will look to wideouts Andy Isabella, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore, who put up 98 all-purpose yards in the first meeting between the two clubs in Week 5.

Defensively, Arizona will be without defensive linemen J.J. Watt (shoulder) and Rashard Lawrence (calf), who were both placed on Injured Reserve over the weekend.

Center Rodney Hudson was activated from Injured Reserve and will likely return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

As for the 49ers, George Kittle will return to the field for the first time since Week 5.. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the tight end is expected to be on a "pitch count" on Sunday.

Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Elijah Mitchell (ribs) are also expected to play after being limited participants during the week's practices. Per Schefter, the two could also see controlled snaps on Sunday.

Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿, who was elevated from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week, is an option to spell Mitchell in his season debut. Fellow running back ﻿Trey Sermon﻿ will be a healthy scratch on Sunday.