Kyle Juszczyk Named Finalist for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

For the fourth-straight year, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The honor is granted each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.
Created in 2014, the award commemorates the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.
The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player. The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.