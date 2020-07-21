Morning Report: 49ers Players React to Madden '21 Ratings, Analysis of the Safety Position Heading into Training Camp, Top NFL Rosters According to PFF

2020 NFL Roster Rankings for all 32 Teams

Pro Football Focus broke down each team's roster using their database and grades from the 2019 season for every projected starter, as well as a look at each player's career using PFF statistics. "Despite the 49ers trading away DeForest Buckner this offseason, there is a chance that their four-man pass rush could be even better in 2020," wrote Ben Linsey. "They used the 13th overall pick they received in the Buckner trade to select Javon Kinlaw (PFF's top interior pass-rusher in the 2020 draft), and more important, they should be getting a healthy Dee Ford back after offseason surgery. Ford's 77 quarterback pressures in 2018 were more than any other edge defender."