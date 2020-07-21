Morning Report: 49ers Players React to Madden '21 Ratings, Analysis of the Safety Position Heading into Training Camp, Top NFL Rosters According to PFF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, July 21.
49ers Players React to Madden '21 Ratings
The newest ratings in EA Madden '21 were released last week with three 49ers players rated above 90. George Kittle received the team's highest rating with a 98. Kittle, Fred Warner and Mitch Wishnowsky discussed the overall ratings and shared their thoughts on how they were rated for player skills including breaking tackles, punt return and speed. Watch the video below 👇
2020 Training Camp Preview: Safety
Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the latest installment, take a look at how the safety position could look in 2020.
Safeties on the Current Roster:
2020 NFL Roster Rankings for all 32 Teams
Pro Football Focus broke down each team's roster using their database and grades from the 2019 season for every projected starter, as well as a look at each player's career using PFF statistics. "Despite the 49ers trading away DeForest Buckner this offseason, there is a chance that their four-man pass rush could be even better in 2020," wrote Ben Linsey. "They used the 13th overall pick they received in the Buckner trade to select Javon Kinlaw (PFF's top interior pass-rusher in the 2020 draft), and more important, they should be getting a healthy Dee Ford back after offseason surgery. Ford's 77 quarterback pressures in 2018 were more than any other edge defender."
Top 5 Rosters According to PFF
- Baltimore Ravens
- New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers