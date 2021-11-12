Will George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk Affect Deebo Samuel's Fantasy Production?

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is remarkably Pro Football Focus' No. 1 graded passer and fantasy's No. 1 scoring quarterback over the last two weeks, and game-script may again force him to throw plenty Monday night with the Rams heading into the matchup as four-point favorites. While Jimmy G may be tempting to start coming off a couple of big games and in a matchup with a high total (49.5 points), he's best left on fantasy benches this week. He's not a top-20 QB on the season (fantasy points per game), and PFF grades Garoppolo last among 36 qualifying QBs when pressured. He'll have to play Monday night without right tackle ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ and up against Aaron Donald and possibly Von Miller. There's also a non-zero chance SF turns to rookie ﻿Trey Lance﻿ if the score gets out of hand.