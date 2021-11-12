Will George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk Affect Deebo Samuel's Fantasy Production?

Jimmy Garoppolo is remarkably Pro Football Focus' No. 1 graded passer and fantasy's No. 1 scoring quarterback over the last two weeks, and game-script may again force him to throw plenty Monday night with the Rams heading into the matchup as four-point favorites. While Jimmy G may be tempting to start coming off a couple of big games and in a matchup with a high total (49.5 points), he's best left on fantasy benches this week. He's not a top-20 QB on the season (fantasy points per game), and PFF grades Garoppolo last among 36 qualifying QBs when pressured. He'll have to play Monday night without right tackle Mike McGlinchey and up against Aaron Donald and possibly Von Miller. There's also a non-zero chance SF turns to rookie Trey Lance if the score gets out of hand.
Elijah Mitchell remained limited in practice this week while tending to his rib injury, but he's a top-15 fantasy RB assuming he's good to go. It's not a favorable matchup, but Mitchell continues to act as San Francisco's true featured back, including seeing more targets last week (five) than he previously had totaled on the season. JaMycal Hasty sounds unlikely to play, making Jeff Wilson Jr. San Francisco's new RB2 to stash in fantasy leagues.
Deebo Samuel remains a must fantasy start (and wasn't listed on the team's injury report), but his value may have peaked given George Kittle is back on the field and Brandon Aiyuk is back in Kyle Shanahan's good graces. Samuel and Cooper Kupp mark the first matchup in NFL history between receivers averaging at least 110 yards in Week 7 or later.
Kittle scored a touchdown during his return last week for the first time since Week 6 last season, and it came against an Arizona defense that entered allowing the fewest fantasy points to tight ends. He's also a must fantasy start moving forward.
Starting Aiyuk depends on the depth of your league, but his routes run percent and target percentage continue to climb in the right direction. Aiyuk looks to be in store for a nice second half (Lance might even target him downfield in the future), but he's at best a flex option in Week 10's matchup against a Rams defense allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to receivers.
Matthew Stafford is coming off his worst game of the season but has been terrific since joining the Rams and is a top-five fantasy QB against a 49ers pass defense that ranks No. 25 in DVOA and has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Darrell Henderson has ceded more work to Sony Michel recently, but San Francisco's run defense has been far more vulnerable since Javon Kinlaw was lost for the season. Henderson, Kupp and Robert Woods are all strong fantasy starts in Week 10, while newcomer Odell Beckham Jr. is safest on benches.
