Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: George Kittle Lands Top TE Spot on NFL Top 100, Charley Casserly Argues Nick Bosa Deserved Top 10 Ranking, Richard Sherman Joins an Instagram Live with PFF

George Kittle Lands on NFL's Top 100

George Kittle is the final 49ers player announced as part of the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020. For the 10th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the league's Top 100 players. The series aired Sunday, July 26 through Tuesday, July 28 with three, one-hour episodes. The top 10 players on the list were revealed in a special two-hour edition yesterday.

#7 George Kittle

#17 Nick Bosa

#28 Richard Sherman

#43 Jimmy Garoppolo

#70 Fred Warner

Charley Casserly Shares Top 10 Snub

NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2020 concluded last night, revealing the order for the top 10. NFL.com contributors discussed who they believe was left out of the elite group, with NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly arguing in favor of ﻿Nick Bosa﻿'s inclusion in the top 10. "Let me first say that every player who made the top 10 of this year's list is excellent," wrote Casserly. "However, I believe Nick Bosa was one of the top 10 players in the league last season. The rookie was the missing link in the 49ers defense, as it didn't have a big outside rushing presence until his arrival. The addition of ﻿Dee Ford﻿ helped, but Bosa was the player opponents game-planned against. The Defensive Rookie of the Year, who finished with nine sacks and 25 QB hits last season, jumped on the scene as a disruptive player who had to be double-teamed no matter where he lined up. If he didn't receive that level of attention from offenses, he took the game over."

Top 10 Players According to the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020:

  1. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
  2. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
  3. Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)
  4. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)
  5. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints)
  6. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers)
  7. George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)
  8. DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals)
  9. Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots)
  10. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

Uncle Sherm Projects a Big Season for Jimmy G

Richard Sherman joined an Instagram Live with Pro Football Focus on Monday to discuss his career and the upcoming NFL season. During the 30-minute conversation, Sherman shared his expectations for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2020. "I think that Jimmy G, this being his second full season, hopefully, starting, will have leaps and bounds improvement, and he had a great season last year," Sherman said. "So, I look forward to him having a Pro Bowl season this year." Watch the full video below.

Related Content

Morning Report: Roster News, Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa Land on NFL Top 100, John Lynch Shares Team Updates 
news

Morning Report: Roster News, Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa Land on NFL Top 100, John Lynch Shares Team Updates 

Latest news on San Francisco's roster moves, Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa are latest 49ers announced on NFL's Top 100, John Lynch gives updates on the team heading into training camp.
Morning Report: Latest CBA Updates, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner Land on NFL Top 100, NFL.com Ranks the Top 10 Rosters 
news

Morning Report: Latest CBA Updates, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner Land on NFL Top 100, NFL.com Ranks the Top 10 Rosters 

How the 2020 season will look different for San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner are first 49ers announced on NFL's Top 100, Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top 10 most talented teams heading into the regular season.
Morning Report: Analysis of 49ers D-line Heading into Camp, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted at Giants Game, Four 49ers make Pro Football Network's Top 100 List
news

Morning Report: Analysis of 49ers D-line Heading into Camp, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted at Giants Game, Four 49ers make Pro Football Network's Top 100 List

An in-depth training camp primer on San Francisco's defensive linemen, Garoppolo and Kittle take in a Giants game as cardboard versions of themselves, Pro Football Network revealed their take on the 100 best players in the NFL naming four 49ers to the list.
Morning Report: Analysis of the Running Back Position Heading into Training Camp, Chip Flanagan Talks Scouting Deebo Samuel, 49ers Linebackers Ranked at No. 10 by PFF
news

Morning Report: Analysis of the Running Back Position Heading into Training Camp, Chip Flanagan Talks Scouting Deebo Samuel, 49ers Linebackers Ranked at No. 10 by PFF

An in-depth training camp primer on San Francisco's running backs, national scout Chip Flanagan discussed scouting 49ers players and Pro Football Focus ranked the team's linebacking corps in the top 10 in the NFL.
Morning Report: Analysis of the 49ers Cornerback Position, NFC West Training Camp Preview, Solomon Thomas Supports Foster Youth
news

Morning Report: Analysis of the 49ers Cornerback Position, NFC West Training Camp Preview, Solomon Thomas Supports Foster Youth

An in-depth training camp primer on San Francisco's cornerbacks, NFL.com gives the lowdown on position battles, strengths, weaknesses and newcomers in the NFC West and Solomon Thomas shares a message of support to graduating Santa Clara County foster youth.
Morning Report: K'Waun Williams' Pro Bowl Chances in 2020, Analysis of the Wide Receiver Position Heading into Training Camp, Adam Peters Talks Scouting George Kittle
news

Morning Report: K'Waun Williams' Pro Bowl Chances in 2020, Analysis of the Wide Receiver Position Heading into Training Camp, Adam Peters Talks Scouting George Kittle

K'Waun Williams named to NFL.com's list of candidates that could earn their first Pro Bowl nod in 2020, an in-depth training camp primer on San Francisco's wide receivers, vice president of player personnel Adam Peters discussed scouting players to the 49ers roster.
Morning Report: 49ers Players React to Madden '21 Ratings, Analysis of the Safety Position Heading into Training Camp, Top NFL Rosters According to PFF
news

Morning Report: 49ers Players React to Madden '21 Ratings, Analysis of the Safety Position Heading into Training Camp, Top NFL Rosters According to PFF

49ers players react to Madden '21 overall and skill ratings, an in-depth training camp primer on San Francisco's safeties, Pro Football Focus ranks all 32 teams by overall strength heading into the 2020 season.
Morning Report: Analysis on All 16 Offensive Linemen Heading into Training Camp and 49ers Ratings in Madden '21
news

Morning Report: Analysis on All 16 Offensive Linemen Heading into Training Camp and 49ers Ratings in Madden '21

An in-depth training camp primer for San Francisco's offensive linemen and a look at the 49ers top playmakers in Madden '21.
Morning Report: How the Linebackers Stack Up Heading into Training Camp, 49ers and Giants Support #WearAMask Initiative, Players Discuss How to Create Change in the Bay Area
news

Morning Report: How the Linebackers Stack Up Heading into Training Camp, 49ers and Giants Support #WearAMask Initiative, Players Discuss How to Create Change in the Bay Area

An in-depth training camp primer for San Francisco's linebackers, the 49ers, Giants and Dignity Health announce initiative to create 200,000 masks and a roundtable discussion on how to create change in the Bay Area.
Morning Report: Camp Battle for TE2, Fred Warner Named to Top 10 NFL Linebackers List, 49ers and Warriors Partner with Second Harvest Food Bank
news

Morning Report: Camp Battle for TE2, Fred Warner Named to Top 10 NFL Linebackers List, 49ers and Warriors Partner with Second Harvest Food Bank

An in-depth training camp primer for San Francisco's tight ends, Fred Warner lands on ESPN's list of top linebackers, the 49ers and Warriors deliver 10,000 bags to the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.
Morning Report: Quarterbacks on the Roster Heading into Training Camp, What Lift Day Looks Like for Several 49ers Players, Jauan Jennings Named Second-highest SEC Pass Catcher
news

Morning Report: Quarterbacks on the Roster Heading into Training Camp, What Lift Day Looks Like for Several 49ers Players, Jauan Jennings Named Second-highest SEC Pass Catcher

An in-depth training camp primer for the 49ers quarterbacks, players show off their workouts on social media, how Jauan Jennings stacked up in 2019 against all SEC receivers.

