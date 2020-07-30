Morning Report: George Kittle Lands Top TE Spot on NFL Top 100, Charley Casserly Argues Nick Bosa Deserved Top 10 Ranking, Richard Sherman Joins an Instagram Live with PFF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, July 30.
George Kittle Lands on NFL's Top 100
George Kittle is the final 49ers player announced as part of the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020. For the 10th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the league's Top 100 players. The series aired Sunday, July 26 through Tuesday, July 28 with three, one-hour episodes. The top 10 players on the list were revealed in a special two-hour edition yesterday.
Read about the 49ers who made the list below 👇
Charley Casserly Shares Top 10 Snub
NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2020 concluded last night, revealing the order for the top 10. NFL.com contributors discussed who they believe was left out of the elite group, with NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly arguing in favor of Nick Bosa's inclusion in the top 10. "Let me first say that every player who made the top 10 of this year's list is excellent," wrote Casserly. "However, I believe Nick Bosa was one of the top 10 players in the league last season. The rookie was the missing link in the 49ers defense, as it didn't have a big outside rushing presence until his arrival. The addition of Dee Ford helped, but Bosa was the player opponents game-planned against. The Defensive Rookie of the Year, who finished with nine sacks and 25 QB hits last season, jumped on the scene as a disruptive player who had to be double-teamed no matter where he lined up. If he didn't receive that level of attention from offenses, he took the game over."
Top 10 Players According to the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020:
- Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
- Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
- Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)
- Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints)
- Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers)
- George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)
- DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals)
- Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots)
- Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)
Uncle Sherm Projects a Big Season for Jimmy G
Richard Sherman joined an Instagram Live with Pro Football Focus on Monday to discuss his career and the upcoming NFL season. During the 30-minute conversation, Sherman shared his expectations for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2020. "I think that Jimmy G, this being his second full season, hopefully, starting, will have leaps and bounds improvement, and he had a great season last year," Sherman said. "So, I look forward to him having a Pro Bowl season this year." Watch the full video below.