Morning Report: George Kittle Lands Top TE Spot on NFL Top 100, Charley Casserly Argues Nick Bosa Deserved Top 10 Ranking, Richard Sherman Joins an Instagram Live with PFF

Charley Casserly Shares Top 10 Snub

NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2020 concluded last night, revealing the order for the top 10. NFL.com contributors discussed who they believe was left out of the elite group, with NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly arguing in favor of ﻿Nick Bosa﻿'s inclusion in the top 10. "Let me first say that every player who made the top 10 of this year's list is excellent," wrote Casserly. "However, I believe Nick Bosa was one of the top 10 players in the league last season. The rookie was the missing link in the 49ers defense, as it didn't have a big outside rushing presence until his arrival. The addition of ﻿Dee Ford﻿ helped, but Bosa was the player opponents game-planned against. The Defensive Rookie of the Year, who finished with nine sacks and 25 QB hits last season, jumped on the scene as a disruptive player who had to be double-teamed no matter where he lined up. If he didn't receive that level of attention from offenses, he took the game over."