Seven 49ers Named to the 2022 NFL Top 100

Ward, a team captain in the 2021 season, is entering his ninth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2014. The former first-round pick has appeared in 94 games over eight seasons in San Francisco, notching 401 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 39 passes defended, four interceptions and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Last year was one of Ward's best years in the league, starting all 16 games he appeared in. He recorded a total of 77 tackles (44 solo) and missed only two. Ward also defended four passes and had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Starting in all three of the team's playoff games last season, Ward recorded a blocked field goal attempt in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers and notched an interceptions in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.