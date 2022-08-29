Seven 49ers Named to the 2022 NFL Top 100

A total of seven San Francisco 49ers have been voted as the top 100 players in the league by their peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.
On Sunday, NFL Network closed out their "Top 100 Players of 2022" marathon which unveiled the rankings of the best players of the 2021 season.
Here's a full list of the 49ers who ranked in the top 100:
Ranking: 14
Williams, a two-year team captain, is entering his 12th NFL season since being drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2010. The former first-round pick has appeared in 149 games over 11 seasons in Washington and San Francisco.
The left tackle is coming off of a standout Year 2 in San Francisco, where he earned his first-career All-Pro honor and was selected to his ninth-career Pro Bowl.
Ranking: 19
The "wide back" is entering his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The former second-round pick has appeared in 38 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 3,148 total scrimmage yards, 2,598 receiving yards on 167 catches and 21 total touchdowns.
Samuel finished the 2021 season with 77 receptions, 1,770 all-purpose yards (third most in the league) and 14 touchdowns (6 receiving, 8 rushing). He also led the NFL with an average of 18.2 yards per catch and ranked No. 1 among all receivers with an average of 10 yards after the catch.
Last year, Samuel received his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.
Ranking: 22
Kittle, a four-year team captain, is entering his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.
In 2021, Kittle operated as a top receiver behind Deebo Samuel in San Francisco's offense, racking up 916 yards and six scores in the regular season while leading all NFL tight ends in yards per route run (2.35). He notched his third 1,000+ receiving yard season, joining the Pro Football Writers of America 2021 All-NFC Team and earning his third Pro Bowl invite.
Ranking: 25
Bosa is entering his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The former first-round pick has appeared in 35 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 105 combined tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 3 passes defended and one interception he returned for 46 yards.
In Bosa's bounce-back season from a 2020 campaign that was cut short by a torn ACL, the edge rusher finished fourth in the NFL in total quarterback pressures (68), fourth in sacks (15.5) and eighth in quarterback pressure rate (14.7%). Arguably having played better in 2021 than his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2019, Bosa also notched 21 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a pass defended. By the end of the 2021 season, Bosa was named to his second-career Pro Bowl.
Ranking: 47
Warner, a three-year team captain, is entering his fifth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2018. The former third-round pick has appeared in 64 games over four seasons in San Francisco, notching 504 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 25 passes defended, three interceptions and one interception returned for a touchdown.
Warner continued to put up good numbers in 2021 following his Pro Bowl and All-Pro campaign in 2020. He led the 49ers with 158 total tackles, 66 assists, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks last season (including playoffs).
Ranking: 96
Ward, a team captain in the 2021 season, is entering his ninth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2014. The former first-round pick has appeared in 94 games over eight seasons in San Francisco, notching 401 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 39 passes defended, four interceptions and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Last year was one of Ward's best years in the league, starting all 16 games he appeared in. He recorded a total of 77 tackles (44 solo) and missed only two. Ward also defended four passes and had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Starting in all three of the team's playoff games last season, Ward recorded a blocked field goal attempt in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers and notched an interceptions in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.
Ranking: 100
Juszczyk is a highly respected team leader who is entering his tenth NFL season and sixth with the 49ers. After spending four years with the Baltimore Ravens, Juszczyk signed with the 49ers in 2017. The Harvard product has appeared in 75 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 175 touches for 1,530 total yards and 11 touchdowns. The fullback has also earned a trip to the Pro Bowl every season since 2016.
Last season, Juszczyk recorded 318 total yards and two touchdowns.