Frank Gore Announces Retirement, To Be Inducted into 49ers HOF

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that RB Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2007, 2010 & 2012-14) and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010s, has signed a one-day contract with the team and will retire from the National Football League. In addition, Gore will be the newest inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, becoming the 31st member of the prestigious Hall of Fame for one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.

"We are thrilled to induct Frank Gore into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, his rightful place among our all-time greats," said 49ers CEO Jed York. "Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever. Frank's 16-year NFL career is a testament to his durability, having played in more games than any other running back in league history. His grit, toughness and commitment to greatness earned him the respect of his coaches, teammates and opponents. We knew this day would come when Frank would retire a 49er and we look forward to The Faithful celebrating his induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame in Levi's Stadium this upcoming season."

"One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy," said Gore. "I knew early on that I wouldn't let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be. After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football. Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind.

"I want to thank my entire family who was with me the entire way. I would also like to thank Denise and Dr. York, Jed York, and each coach I was fortunate enough to play for. To my teammates, the ones I sweat and strained with every game, thank you for continuing to push me to want more and not settle for the status quo. Being inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, one of the most historic franchises in all of sports, is something that is hard to put into words. This organization will always be a part of me, one that I will forever associate myself with. I will talk about San Francisco as 'we' and 'us' for the rest of my life, and will support the 49ers and The Faithful in every way possible."

Gore (5-9, 217) appeared in 241 games (218 starts) throughout his 16-year NFL career with the 49ers (2005-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and New York Jets (2020), registering 3,735 carries for 16,000 yards (4.3 average) and 81 touchdowns while adding 484 receptions for 3,985 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. He also started nine postseason contests in which he appeared in, adding 148 carries for 668 yards and five touchdowns.

Gore's 16,000 career rushing yards are the third-most in NFL history, behind Emmitt Smith's 18,355 and Walter Payton's 16,762. His 3,735 career rushing attempts also rank third behind Smith (4,409) and Payton (3,838).

Gore finished his 49ers career as the team's leader in rushing yards (11,073), rushing attempts (2,442) and rushing touchdowns (64). His 13,956 yards from scrimmage as a member of the 49ers ranked second in franchise history, behind WR Jerry Rice's 19,872. He is the only running back in San Francisco history to rush for over 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons (2006-09), accomplishing the feat on two separate occasions (2011-14).

A member of San Francisco's 10-year club which acknowledges all 49ers players whose tenures reached the 10-year mark, Gore is also a two-time recipient (2006 & 2010) of the 49ers Bill Walsh Award, given annually to the player that best represented the standard of professional excellence established by Walsh.

The 39-year-old native of Coral Gables, FL, starred collegiately at University of Miami, where he rushed for 1,975 yards, ranking seventh school history.

About the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame