Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Verrett OUT in Week 15 Matchup Between 49ers and Cowboys

Jason Verrett was announced Sunday morning as a surprise inactive for the 49ers in their Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The veteran cornerback is out due to a non-COVID-19 illness, the 49ers announced. Verrett has played at a high level during his 12 starts this season with two interceptions, six passes defensed and 44 tackles.
Meanwhile, cornerbacks K'Waun Williams and Emmanuel Moseley were both cleared to play and will be in uniform.
Here's a complete look at Week 15's inactives:
49ers Inactives
- C Hroniss Grasu
- WR Deebo Samuel
- CB Jason Verrett
- LB Mark Nzeocha
Cowboys Inactives
- QB Ben DiNucci
- WR Malik Turner
- RB Ezekiel Elliott
- CB Rashard Robinson
- DE Badlee Anae
- OLB Luke Gifford
- DE Ron'Dell Carter