Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Verrett OUT in Week 15 Matchup Between 49ers and Cowboys

Dec 20, 2020 at 09:50 AM
Matt Maiocco
Matt Maiocco

NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers Insider

﻿Jason Verrett﻿ was announced Sunday morning as a surprise inactive for the 49ers in their Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran cornerback is out due to a non-COVID-19 illness, the 49ers announced. Verrett has played at a high level during his 12 starts this season with two interceptions, six passes defensed and 44 tackles.

Meanwhile, cornerbacks ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ and ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ were both cleared to play and will be in uniform.

Here's a complete look at Week 15's inactives:

49ers Inactives

Cowboys Inactives

  • QB Ben DiNucci
  • WR Malik Turner
  • RB Ezekiel Elliott
  • CB Rashard Robinson
  • DE Badlee Anae
  • OLB Luke Gifford
  • DE Ron'Dell Carter

