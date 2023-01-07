Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell Active for #AZvsSF; Week 18 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers will close out the regular season slate against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, and the outcome of this contest will play a significant role in determining the team's playoff seeding. San Francisco is currently the second seed and is guaranteed at least the No. 3 seed as winners of the NFC West. However, depending on the final results of the games being played by other top contenders in the conference, there is a scenario possible in which San Francisco is able to claim the top seed in the NFC.