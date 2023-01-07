Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell Active for #AZvsSF; Week 18 Inactives

Jan 07, 2023 at 11:55 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will close out the regular season slate against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, and the outcome of this contest will play a significant role in determining the team's playoff seeding. San Francisco is currently the second seed and is guaranteed at least the No. 3 seed as winners of the NFC West. However, depending on the final results of the games being played by other top contenders in the conference, there is a scenario possible in which San Francisco is able to claim the top seed in the NFC.

The 49ers are riding a nine-game win streak heading into their Week 18 contest versus Arizona and will get a big boost to the offense with two playmakers returning to the field after missing the past several weeks due to injury. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is active for the first time since suffering ankle and MCL sprains in Week 14, and running back Elijah Mitchell rejoins the team after battling back from his second MCL sprain of the year.

Additionally, defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are active despite being listed as questionable with an illness on the team's final injury report of the week.

Five players were ruled out heading into the weekend including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back).

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives for the Cardinals-49ers game:

San Francisco 49ers

