Samuel, Greenlaw OUT vs. Rams; Friday Week 8 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to SoFi Stadium to close out their 2022 regular season series versus the Los Angeles Rams. A win would extend the team's regular season win streak over LA to eight straight games. However, in this second meeting of the regular season, the team will be without four of their starters—Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Dre Greenlaw (calf), Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and fullbackKyle Juszczyk (finger)—who were ruled out on Friday by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Samuel suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed three-straight practices this week.

"It's not a precaution, he's not good enough to go," Shanahan said. "The fact that he even had a chance hopefully means he'll be good with the week off and be ready for the next game."

Additionally, wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) are listed as questionable headed into the weekend. The roster, as it stands, would mean the only fully available receivers for Sunday's game would include Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III and Danny Gray.

"We'll see how Jauan is tomorrow to see whether we have to do one or two (elevate wide receivers from the practice squad)," Shanahan said.

As for Verrett, the veteran corner was activated from the Reserve/PUP list on Wednesday, the final day of his 21-day practice window. Verrett has not seen game action since Week 1 of the 2021 season and was a limited participant at practice this entire week. Per the head coach, the team is considering debuting Verrett in an abbreviated capacity if he is cleared to play.