Presented by

Samuel, Greenlaw OUT vs. Rams; Friday Week 8 Injury Report

Oct 28, 2022 at 03:34 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to SoFi Stadium to close out their 2022 regular season series versus the Los Angeles Rams. A win would extend the team's regular season win streak over LA to eight straight games. However, in this second meeting of the regular season, the team will be without four of their starters—Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Dre Greenlaw (calf), Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and fullbackKyle Juszczyk (finger)—who were ruled out on Friday by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Samuel suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed three-straight practices this week.

"It's not a precaution, he's not good enough to go," Shanahan said. "The fact that he even had a chance hopefully means he'll be good with the week off and be ready for the next game."

Additionally, wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) are listed as questionable headed into the weekend. The roster, as it stands, would mean the only fully available receivers for Sunday's game would include Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III and Danny Gray.

"We'll see how Jauan is tomorrow to see whether we have to do one or two (elevate wide receivers from the practice squad)," Shanahan said.

As for Verrett, the veteran corner was activated from the Reserve/PUP list on Wednesday, the final day of his 21-day practice window. Verrett has not seen game action since Week 1 of the 2021 season and was a limited participant at practice this entire week. Per the head coach, the team is considering debuting Verrett in an abbreviated capacity if he is cleared to play.

"If we feel good about Verrett, whether he's out there starting or whether he is out there getting 10-to-15 plays, I think that's something that would help our team," Shanahan said.

Below is the complete Week 8 Practice Participation and Game Status Report:

San Francisco 49ers

  • Did Not Practice: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (calf), FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)
  • Limited Participation in Practice: WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring), CB Jason Verrett (knee)
  • Full Participation in Practice: DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles), DB Jimmie Ward (hand), T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

Status Report:

  • DL Arik Armstead (foot) - Out
  • LB Dre Greenlaw (calf) - Out
  • FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger) - Out
  • WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) - Out
  • WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring) - Questionable
  • CB Jason Verrett (knee) - Questionable

Los Angeles Rams

  • Did Not Practice: RB Cam Akers (not injury related - personal matter), LB Terrell Lewis (not injury related - personal matter)
    Limited Participation in Practice: WR Brandon Powell (ankle)
  • Full Participation in Practice: C Brian Allen (knee), CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), RB Darrell Henderson (illness)

Status Report:

  • RB Cam Akers (not injury related - personal matter)
  • WR Brandon Powell (ankle)

Related Content

news

Juszczyk Likely Out for Week 8 vs. Rams; Samuel, Greenlaw Injury Updates

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared injury updates on Monday following the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward and Trent Williams Return to Practice

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back left tackle Trent Williams, saftety Jimmie Ward and defensive end Nick Bosa back to practice on Wednesday.

news

49ers Have a 'Decent Chance' of Bosa, Williams Return and More Injury Updates

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan shares optimistic outlook on the return of DE Nick Bosa and LT Trent Williams following the 49ers matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Nick Bosa Back at Practice; 49ers Week 6 Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed DE Nick Bosa back to practice and have ruled out five players ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Charvarius Ward Leans into Veteran CB Role; Thursday Injury Updates

Following Emmanuel Moseley's injury, Charvarius "Mooney" Ward is tasked with anchoring the cornerback room and has been doing so in stride.

news

49ers Open Up Practice in WV; Shanahan Shares Updates on Bosa, Gould

The San Francisco 49ers held their first practice in West Virginia and were without DE Nick Bosa and K Robbie Gould as they continue to work through injuries.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Moseley, Ward and other 49ers players

San Francisco 49es head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed injury updates to cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety Jimmie Ward following the team's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers.

news

Armstead, McKivitz Ruled Out vs. Panthers; 49ers Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out seven players ahead of their Week 5 contest against the Carolina Panthers.

news

Moore is the Next Man Up on the 49ers O-Line; Thursday Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to sophomore offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to step in at left tackle as the team gears up for the Carolina Panthers.

news

Brunskill Cleared; Armstead, Kinlaw Questionable in 49ers Saturday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill available for the first time this season while Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are questionable for "Monday Night Football."

news

Colton McKivitz Steps in for Trent Williams; Jimmy G Gears Up for LA

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" with Colton McKivitz taking over at left tackle in place of Trent Williams.

Advertising