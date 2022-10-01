Brunskill Cleared; Armstead, Kinlaw Questionable in 49ers Friday Injury Report 

The San Francisco 49ers are working through several injuries as they inch closer to their "Monday Night Football" game against the Los Angeles Rams. A total of five players have been ruled out of the contest already, including LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and OL Trent Williams (ankle) and another four received designations in the team's final injury report of the week.

Rookie wide receiver Danny Gray, who missed this entire week of practice with a hip injury, is doubtful to play against the Rams while DL Arik Armstead (foot), TE Ross Dwelley (rib) and DL Javon Kinlaw (knee) are all questionable. Armstead did not play last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but according to head coach Kyle Shanahan's report this Thursday, the defensive lineman was "real close to going" in that game. The defensive lineman was seen out on the field during pregame warmups at Empower Field at Mile High before being declared inactive. On Saturday, he rejoined practice in a limited capacity.

"We do all walkthrough today, but he looked good," Shanahan said.

Kinlaw was also a limited participant in practice on Saturday after missing the last two workouts with a knee injury.