Brunskill Cleared; Armstead, Kinlaw Questionable in 49ers Friday Injury Report 

The San Francisco 49ers are working through several injuries as they inch closer to their "Monday Night Football" game against the Los Angeles Rams. A total of five players have been ruled out of the contest already, including LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and OL Trent Williams (ankle) and another four received designations in the team's final injury report of the week.
Rookie wide receiver Danny Gray, who missed this entire week of practice with a hip injury, is doubtful to play against the Rams while DL Arik Armstead (foot), TE Ross Dwelley (rib) and DL Javon Kinlaw (knee) are all questionable. Armstead did not play last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but according to head coach Kyle Shanahan's report this Thursday, the defensive lineman was "real close to going" in that game. The defensive lineman was seen out on the field during pregame warmups at Empower Field at Mile High before being declared inactive. On Saturday, he rejoined practice in a limited capacity.
"We do all walkthrough today, but he looked good," Shanahan said.
Kinlaw was also a limited participant in practice on Saturday after missing the last two workouts with a knee injury.
On a positive note, swing offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill has been cleared to play after dealing with a lingering hamstring issue. Brunskill suffered his injury in Week 1 of the preseason and was not able to practice until earlier this week. He was a full participant in Saturday's workout.
Below is the complete Week 4 Practice Participation and Game Status Report:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Practice: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), WR Danny Gray (hip), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), T Trent Williams (ankle)
- Limited Participation in Practice: DL Arik Armstead (foot), TE Ross Dwelley (rib), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (heel)
- Full Participation in Practice: OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)
Status Report:
- DL Arik Armstead (foot) - Questionable
- TE Ross Dwelley (rib) - Questionable
- DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) - Questionable
- WR Danny Gray (hip) - Doubtful
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) - Out
- RB Ty Davis-Price - Out
- TE Tyler Kroft (knee) - Out
- DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) - Out
- OL Trent Williams (ankle) - Out
Los Angeles Rams
- Did Not Practice: C Brian Allen (knee), CB Decobie Durant (hamstring), G David Edwards (illness), CB David Long (groin)
- Limited Participation in Practice: N/A
- Full Participation in Practice: S Jordan Fuller (hamstring), CB Derion Kendrick (concussion)
Status Report:
- C Brian Allen (knee) - Out
- CB Decobie Durant (hamstring) - Out
- G David Edwards (illness) - Out
- CB David Long (groin) - Out