Brandon Aiyuk Lands on PFF's Top Wide Receivers List

With the 2022 NFL season coming to a close, national outlets have begun compiling lists of the best players, moments and stats from around the league.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) took into account every final offensive grade they formulated and created a list ranking their 25 best wide receivers from the 2022 NFL regular season and third-year San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made the list.
Coming in at No. 19 with a PFF grade of 78.7, Aiyuk started in all 17 games for San Francisco. Over the course of the season, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,015 yards, becoming the 49ers top receiving threat. On an offense that boasts elite weapons such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, Aiyuk finished ninth in the league with eight touchdowns, making the 2022 season his career best.
Here's how PFF graded the 49ers wideout:
"Aiyuk had the best year of his young career en route to earning a higher grade than teammate Deebo Samuel. He took a big step forward in yards per route run, going from 1.61 in 2021 to 1.92 in 2022. Furthermore, passes going his way resulted in a 118.0 passer rating, which was the eighth-highest among wide receivers in the regular season."
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the top spot on the list with a PFF grade of 92.1. To see where other receivers around the league landed on the list, check out the full ranking here.
