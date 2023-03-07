Brandon Aiyuk Lands on PFF's Top Wide Receivers List

Mar 06, 2023 at 07:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

With the 2022 NFL season coming to a close, national outlets have begun compiling lists of the best players, moments and stats from around the league.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) took into account every final offensive grade they formulated and created a list ranking their 25 best wide receivers from the 2022 NFL regular season and third-year San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made the list.

Coming in at No. 19 with a PFF grade of 78.7, Aiyuk started in all 17 games for San Francisco. Over the course of the season, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,015 yards, becoming the 49ers top receiving threat. On an offense that boasts elite weapons such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, Aiyuk finished ninth in the league with eight touchdowns, making the 2022 season his career best.

Related Links

Here's how PFF graded the 49ers wideout:

"Aiyuk had the best year of his young career en route to earning a higher grade than teammate Deebo Samuel. He took a big step forward in yards per route run, going from 1.61 in 2021 to 1.92 in 2022. Furthermore, passes going his way resulted in a 118.0 passer rating, which was the eighth-highest among wide receivers in the regular season."

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the top spot on the list with a PFF grade of 92.1. To see where other receivers around the league landed on the list, check out the full ranking here.

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Smiles and Funny Faces

Look back at some of the best funny faces and smiles from 49ers players throughout the 2022 season.

TE George Kittle, S Talanoa Hufanga
1 / 30

TE George Kittle, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, DL Nick Bosa
2 / 30

DB Jimmie Ward, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 30

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
6 / 30

OL Nick Zakelj

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Jauan Jennings
7 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill, S George Odum
8 / 30

DT T.Y. McGill, S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
9 / 30

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, T Mike McGlinchey
12 / 30

TE Charlie Woerner, T Mike McGlinchey

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 30

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, T Trent Williams
15 / 30

DL Nick Bosa, T Trent Williams

Hayley Hom/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
16 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 30

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
18 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
T Trent Williams
19 / 30

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
20 / 30

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
S George Odum
21 / 30

S George Odum

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
22 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
23 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
24 / 30

OL Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
25 / 30

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
26 / 30

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 30

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
28 / 30

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, OL Spencer Burford
29 / 30

CB Samuel Womack III, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 30

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Seven 49ers Players Land on the 'PFF 101' List for 2022

A total of seven San Francisco 49ers players made the Pro Football Focus top 101 players list for their performances in the 2022 season.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Headed into 2023

Heading into the new league year, the San Francisco 49ers are a top five team according to the latest set of NFL.com power rankings.

news

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following #DALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are the third ranked team heading into the NFC Championship in the latest set of NFL power rankings.

news

Spencer Burford, Jimmie Ward and Fred Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #DALvsSF

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game with their 19-12 win over the Cowboys, earning several players top PFF scores for the Divisional Round.

news

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team Heading into the Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers are the top ranked team heading into the Divisional Round in the latest set of NFL power rankings.

news

Deebo Samuel, Charles Omenihu Top 49ers PFF Performers in Wild Card Game

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Divisional Round with their 41-23 win over the Seahawks, earning several players top PFF scores for the Wild Card Round.

news

Power Rankings: 49ers Enter the Wild Card Round as the No. 1 Team in the Postseason

The San Francisco 49ers were the top ranked team heading into Super Wild Card Weekend in the latest set of NFL power rankings.

news

Kittle, Mitchell and Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed with their 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals, earning several players top PFF scores for Week 18.

news

How 49ers Week 18 Game vs. Cardinals Could Affect NFC Playoff Picture

The San Francisco 49ers are battling for postseason positioning in their Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Brandon Aiyuk, Jimmie Ward Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvsLV

The San Francisco 49ers rolled to nine-straight wins with their 37-34 OT win over the Las Vegas Raiders, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores for Week 17.

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into 2023 as the No. 1 Team

The San Francisco 49ers will head into the New Year as the top-ranked team in the latest NFL power rankings after defeating the Washington Commanders 37-20 in Week 16.

Advertising