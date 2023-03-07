Brandon Aiyuk Lands on PFF's Top Wide Receivers List

Coming in at No. 19 with a PFF grade of 78.7, Aiyuk started in all 17 games for San Francisco. Over the course of the season, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,015 yards, becoming the 49ers top receiving threat. On an offense that boasts elite weapons such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, Aiyuk finished ninth in the league with eight touchdowns, making the 2022 season his career best.