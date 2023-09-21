Presented by

Brandon Aiyuk and Ambry Thomas OUT vs. Giants; Inactives for #NYGvsSF

Sep 21, 2023
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

After spending the last two weeks on the road, the San Francisco 49ers will play host to the New York Giants in Week 3. In their first home game of the year, the red and gold will be without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder, chest) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee), both of whom sustained injuries in last weekend's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

General manager John Lynch stated Wednesday on KNBR that both players would ultimately be game-time decisions, and given the short turnaround for the Thursday night game, did not have the normal window to progress through their respective injuries. Both were listed as questionable in the final injury report of the week. The other four of San Francisco's inactive players were healthy scratches.

Here's a look at Thursday's inactives:

49ers

Advertising