Bosa, Kinlaw and Kittle Round Out 49ers PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLAR

Sep 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 to start the year after a gritty 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on the road. The entirety of the first half was a back and forth between the two teams, however, coming out of halftime, San Francisco was able to gain momentum thanks to a string of defensive plays in the third quarter. A third down stop by cornerback Isaiah Oliver to force the Rams first punt of the game followed by an interception by Oliver and a third down sack by All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner sparked the team's second half defensive rally.

Offensively, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel led the charge. The do-it-all running back racked up 116 yards on 20 carries while Samuel added six catches for 63 yards and five carries for 38 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The unit also had contributions from wideout Jauan Jennings and tight end George Kittle on critical catches to keep their offensive series alive.

The highest graded players from Sunday's game were Kittle and defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Javon Kinlaw﻿, who all recorded top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades.

Here's the breakdown on the top performers from Week 2:

Top Offensive Performer: TE George Kittle

The People's Tight End set career milestones on Sunday on his way to an offensive unit-leading 84.8 overall mark in the Pro Football Focus grades for Week 2. Kittle had three catches for 30 yards and became the fastest player in franchise history to 400 career receptions (84 games). He unseated Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, who accomplished the feat in 85 games. The veteran tight end's strongest performance came in his run blocking snaps, earning him an 86.0 grade in that category.

Top Defensive Performers: DL Nick Bosa and DL Javon Kinlaw

The 49ers defensive line didn't rack up the sacks in Week 2, but they certainly put the pressure on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday afternoon. Bosa (93.0 overall grade) and Kinlaw (83.8 overall grade) emerged as the top performers from the 49ers defensive unit. Together these two amassed nine total pressures, and Bosa had three quarterback hits.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for Fedex Ground Player of Week 2

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey received back-to-back nominations for FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week.
news

Christian McCaffrey Wins Fedex Ground Player of Week 1

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won the vote for FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week 1. 
news

Brandon Aiyuk Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his two-touchdown performance against the Steelers.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Surge to the Top Following #SFvsPIT

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers are ranked No. 1 headed into Week 2 of regular season.
news

Aiyuk, Bosa and Ferrell Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsPIT

The San Francisco 49ers opened up the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Nick Bosa Headlines 49ers League-Leading 8 Players on ESPN Top 100

ESPN ranked eight 49ers players in their predictions of the top 100 NFL players for the 2023 season, making San Francisco the most represented team on the list.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in the Top Five Heading into Week 1 

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers have remained a top five team heading into Week 1 of the 2023 regular season.
news

Conley, Flanningan-Fowles and Moore Put Together Top PFF Performances in #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out their preseason slate versus the Los Angeles Chargers, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Samuel, Jennings and Winters Round Out Top PFF Performers in #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers notched their first preseason win versus the Denver Broncos, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Fumagalli, Allen and Hyder Jr. Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLV

The San Francisco opened up the preseason schedule against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
news

Eight 49ers Land on NFL Network's 'Top of 100 Players of 2023' List

The San Francisco 49ers had eight players make the cut for the "Top 100 Players of 2023," the most of any team in the league.
Advertising