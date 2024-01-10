Arik Armstead Set to Return, Ferrell Expected to Miss Time; 3 Bye Week Takeaways

Head coach Kyle Shanahan will take the practice intensity up a notch from last week.

The plan is to get two "hard" practices in over the course of the Bye with at least one of those workouts being a padded practice. Shanahan noted that in Week 18 the team had just one more intense practice since healthy starters were still expected to play some snaps against the Rams. With no game on the schedule this weekend, Wednesday will be open for some on-the-field work, exercise and individual drills for skill positions. Thursday and Friday will be full practices and then, players will get the weekend off.

DL Arik Armstead could have returned in Week 18 if necessary, but the early clinch of the NFC's No. 1 seed should allow him to be in even better shape for the playoffs.

The veteran D-lineman has not played since Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles because of separate foot and knee issues, and today, Shanahan revealed that Armstead could have tapped in for the regular season finale if the stakes had been different. Per the head coach, Armstead did well in an evaluation on Tuesday, and those results spurred the decision to get him back into practice Thursday and possibly Friday. There was initially concern his injuries would carry into the postseason.