Presented by

Arik Armstead Set to Return, Ferrell Expected to Miss Time; 3 Bye Week Takeaways

Jan 09, 2024 at 06:05 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers have officially entered postseason mode. While most playoff teams are prepping for Super Wild Card Weekend, the red and gold are taking advantage of the Bye that comes with being the NFC's No. 1 seed by getting healthy and logging practice reps. San Francisco will face the lowest-seeded team to emerge from the conference's three matchups this weekend. The only teams the 49ers are guaranteed not to see in the Divisional Round are the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. 

Here are the three biggest takeaways from head coach Kyle Shanahan's Tuesday conference call:

Related Links

The head coach shared the injury status of players that were sidelined in Week 18 and new injuries coming out of the regular season finale:

  • RB Christian McCaffrey (calf strain): will not practice this week but will be back next week
  • CB Ambry Thomas (hand): will be back at practice post-hand surgery
  • DL Arik Armstead (foot/knee): expected to be back at practice this week
  • WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): out of concussion protocol
  • S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee sprain): hope to have him back at practice this week
  • DL Clelin Ferrell (knee): expected to miss a few weeks but could return at some point in the playoffs
  • S Tayler Hawkins (wrist): will need surgery on his wrist 
  • TE George Kittle (back spasms): is "doing much better"
  • LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles tendonitis): the team will be "smart" with him during the Bye
  • OL Jon Feliciano (back): day-to-day
  • S Tashaun Gipson Sr. (quad): hope to have him back in practice 
  • S George Odum (biceps): will have his 21-day practice day window opened this week

"Really, our goal (in Week 18) was to get out of that game healthy, and we got some guys banged up, but Clelin Ferrell is the one that we're going to lose most likely for at least a game," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "After that, we didn't lose anyone else in the game, and it looks like we are getting most of these guys back that missed last game."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan will take the practice intensity up a notch from last week. 

The plan is to get two "hard" practices in over the course of the Bye with at least one of those workouts being a padded practice. Shanahan noted that in Week 18 the team had just one more intense practice since healthy starters were still expected to play some snaps against the Rams. With no game on the schedule this weekend, Wednesday will be open for some on-the-field work, exercise and individual drills for skill positions. Thursday and Friday will be full practices and then, players will get the weekend off.

DL Arik Armstead could have returned in Week 18 if necessary, but the early clinch of the NFC's No. 1 seed should allow him to be in even better shape for the playoffs. 

The veteran D-lineman has not played since Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles because of separate foot and knee issues, and today, Shanahan revealed that Armstead could have tapped in for the regular season finale if the stakes had been different. Per the head coach, Armstead did well in an evaluation on Tuesday, and those results spurred the decision to get him back into practice Thursday and possibly Friday. There was initially concern his injuries would carry into the postseason. 

"Hopefully that extra week will give him enough time to ease back into this and make him even better a week from now," Shanahan said.

Related Content

news

49ers Fall Short to the Rams in the Season Finale; 5 Takeaways from #LARvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers dropped their final game of the regular season 21-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Christian McCaffrey Suffers Mild Calf Strain; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsWAS

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders.
news

49ers Bounce Back with 27-10 Win Over Commanders; 6 Takeaways from #SFvsWAS

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 12-4 with a 27-10 over the Washington Commanders.
news

Purdy Expected to be 'Fine' in Week 17; 3 Takeaways Following #BALvsSF

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

49ers Fall Short to Ravens 33-19; 7 Takeaways from #BALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers dropped their Christmas night game versus the Baltimore Ravens 33-19. 
news

Shanahan Examines the 49ers Run Defense; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsAZ

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

49ers Win the West with 45-29 Win vs. Cardinals; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Cardinals in Week 15 to secure the NFC West crown.
news

Hargrave, Ward Avoid Long-Term Injury; 3 Takeaways from Shanahan After #SEAvsSF

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
news

49ers Sweep the Seahawks With 28-16 Win; Six Takeaways from #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 at Levi's® Stadium to improve to 4-0 in division play.
news

Armstead, Burford Injury Updates; 3 Takeaways from Shanahan After #SFvsPHI

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

49ers Fly Past the Eagles with 42-19 Win; Five Takeaways from #SFvsPHI

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 at Lincoln Financial Field. 
Advertising