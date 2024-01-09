Faithful, Help Arik Armstead Receive the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award! 🏅

Armstead was recognized by the NFLPA as the league's Community MVP in Week 5 following a weekend of charitable giving to schools and students across Sacramento and the Bay Area, culminating with a $100,000 donation. His community efforts from Week 5 are just a part of his bigger charitable mission, which has earned him Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominations for four-consecutive years.

Since the inception of the defensive lineman's non-profit, the Armstead Academic Project, in 2019, Armstead has helped raise and personally donated over $2 million to Sacramento and Bay Area youth. As a team captain, Armstead encourages his teammates to use their platform to support underserved communities, welcoming them by his side to empower and inspire.

"My motivation behind my charitable work is to use my platform to make a positive difference dedicated to ensuring that every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to the resources they need to thrive to unlock their potential and achieve their goals," Armstead said.

Over the years, Armstead's non-profit has hosted more than 800 kids during his Storytimes with Arik, invited more than 150 middle schoolers to receive STEM programming and connected with more than 1,400 kids through career and college tours, which helped build their social network and taught them about the importance of education.

Armstead has also poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into his community to help more than 80,000 black students across California receive supplementary education funding to support their academic advancement. Wellness is also at the core of his mission, as he's hosted multiple mental and physical health events for more than 1,300 students and teachers.