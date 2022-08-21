7 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Game Versus the Minnesota Vikings

Tyrion Davis-Price Hits His Stride in Minnesota

It took the rookie running back the first half of the game to really settle in, but Davis-Price had the hot hand coming out of halftime. In the 49ers first offensive series of the second half, he recorded the longest rush of the game (12 yards) up to that point, and and followed up with a 14-yard run that was part of a 14-play, 79-yard touchdown drive in the next series. The 49ers third-round draft pick closed out the night with 10 carries for 41 yards.

Javon Kinlaw is Back to Health and Back to Disrupting Opposing Offenses

No. 99 played nearly the entire first half, battling against double teams on the majority of his snaps. After undergoing offseason knee surgery and easing into training camp workouts, Kinlaw is looking faster, leaner and more powerful. He recorded a third-down sack on Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond to force a Minnesota punt from the Vikings 16 yard line late in the first quarter.

"I feel like a totally different player," Kinlaw said. "I don't have to worry about being in pain. I don't have to worry about anything but playing football."

Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford Hold Down the Offensive Line in the First Half

Banks and Burford were part of the few expected starters to suit up for Saturday's game and both played the entire first half before being replaced by Nick Zakelj and Jason Poe. The goal is to continue getting this duo substantial reps headed into Week 1 of the regular season.

Rookie Defensive Players Contribute Early and Often