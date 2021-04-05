2021 Mock Draft Monday 7.0: Which QB is the Best Fit for 49ers at No. 3?

"The Niners sacrificed first-rounders over the next two years and then some to skip the line. Which player did they do it for? Coach Kyle Shanahan surely has his guy in mind already, and it's going to be a QB -- teams don't make these types of massive early deals for non-QBs. I'm hearing a lot of noise about Jones being the 49ers preference. He is accurate and reads the field so well, which helps assuage mobility concerns. Plus, he excels when passing in the pocket or off play-action, two staples of Shanahan's system. San Francisco paid a hefty price, but quarterback was in need of an upgrade. Now it just has to hope it selects the right one."

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

"The 49ers made a decisive trade up to No. 3 overall. PFN's Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo deduced through this move that the 49ers have 'their guy' in mind at No. 3 overall. After all, teams don't make these kinds of moves if they aren't sure who they're targeting. The 49ers know. But no one else does.

"A source of PFN's Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline has Mac Jones, based on gut feeling. Schematic indications point to Trey Lance. But a player being overlooked is Justin Fields.

"The criticism of Fields this offseason has been dramatic and somewhat unfair. No quarterback prospect is perfect, but Fields' competitive fire, unheard-of natural accuracy, and elite athletic traits are too often glossed over. He's the best QB still on the board."

Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

"Fields is a perfect fit in San Francisco. He can make the throws on the run -- and can carry the football himself -- and has thrived on the intermediate throws (vital in the 49ers offense). The potential to be great is why the 49ers traded up to select a franchise changer at the position. Fields is the big-game quarterback the 49ers covet as the team will develop him to succeed under Kyle Shanahan."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

"The 49ers didn't trade two future first-round picks and a future third-round pick to give ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ another wide receiver or add to the secondary. With all signs pointing to (Trevor) Lawrence and (Zach) Wilson being the first two players off the board, general manager John Lynch knew it was his time to strike and secure his next favorite quarterback prospect. And while there's been some speculation that the 49ers will take either North Dakota State's Trey Lance or even former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, PFF's pick at No. 3 overall would be Ohio State's Justin Fields.

"The concerns with Fields' processing and his tendency to hold the ball too long in the pocket are valid, but the prospect of his development in those areas coupled with his proven athletic ability and accuracy should be too good for San Francisco to pass on. Fields is PFF's No. 3 overall player and No. 3 quarterback prospect in the 2021 class. He's also the only quarterback in this class with two years of 90.0-plus PFF grades (2019-20)."

"Ruling out Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Lance this early would be dumb. All are 'scheme fits' because Kyle Shanahan is an elite coach and can win using different archetypes, so that's not helping the decision either. Lance is my current lean for three reasons: 1) the 49ers are reportedly willing to keep Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021 and Lance stands to benefit from sitting the most, 2) he did the most pre-snap despite being the youngest of the group, and 3) he now has the highest expected draft position per Grinding The Mocks."