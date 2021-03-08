2021 Mock Draft Monday 5.0: 49ers Pursue Presence Opposite Nick Bosa in 1st Round

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

TRADE: 49ers move up two spots with the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick.

"The situation in San Francisco is perfect for a developing Trey Lance. First, he doesn't have to start immediately. As long as the relationship between him and Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't deteriorated to the point of no return, head coach Kyle Shanahan can start Garoppolo for a year as they develop Lance.

"But the bigger plus to this selection is that the offense is a great fit for Lance. He comes from a heavy personnel, play-action dominated passing attack. His high-end athleticism will be a treat for Shanahan, who has dealt with immovable objects in the pocket for years now."

"The 49ers need another outside presence opposite Nick Bosa﻿, and Paye is my top-rated pass rusher in this year's class."

TRADE: Denver Broncos acquire 49ers No. 12, 2nd rounder (No. 43) and 2022 1st or 2nd in exchange for No. 10 overall.

"Five quarterbacks in the opening nine picks would beat the previous record of five in the first 12 selections (1999). Jones doesn't have the rushing ability of the other four QBs, but he processes quickly, has excellent ball placement on short-to-intermediate throws and shows the ability to anticipate. He'd mesh nicely with the Niners' quick game and could bring more balance to an offense that has run on the sixth-highest percentage of plays in the NFL since coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017."

Eric Eager and George Chahrouri, Pro Football Focus: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

TRADE: 49ers trade back seven spots with the Washington Football Team.

"The 49ers could have taken Mac Jones, but they opt for another year of Jimmy Garoppolo and grab a few more picks along the way.