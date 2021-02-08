2021 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: 49ers Zero in on Cornerback in Round 1

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

"The San Francisco 49ers could look very different in 2021 depending on what the team decides to do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and left tackle Trent Williams﻿, who is an impending free agent.

"With DeMeco Ryans' elevation to defensive coordinator, the system shouldn't change drastically from the one Robert Saleh left behind to become the New York Jets head coach.

"As such, long and physical corners who excel in zone coverage are a must. Alabama's Patrick Surtain II is an imposing defender and the most well-coached defensive back coming into the league. He can step in immediately to help offset San Francisco's losses."

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

"San Francisco is another team who figures to be in the market for a quarterback but their lukewarm offer for Stafford (they reportedly did not offer their first-round pick) seems to indicate that the 49ers could take or leave major investments into upgrades at quarterback. After all, the team has found plenty of success with a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. The challenge for San Francisco is that no one was healthy last year. The 49ers current team identity was forged by investing premium picks in the trenches. Kwity Paye? Opposite a healthy Nick Bosa﻿? That'll keep the heat on Stafford, (Russell) Wilson, and (Kyler) Murray in the NFC West."

Joe Marino, The Draft Network: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

TRADE: Miami Dolphins trade No. 3, No. 18, No. 81, Tua Tagovailoa, Xavien Howard, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson and pick No. 120. San Francisco 49ers trade No. 12, No. 44, No. 116 and a 2022 first-round pick to the Houston Texans for No. 3 overall.

"Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch just watched their division-rival Rams make an aggressive move to upgrade their quarterback position with the trade for Matthew Stafford, so it's time for their counter move. Instead of giving up two first-round picks for a 33-year-old quarterback, the 49ers can 'one-up' the competition by making an aggressive move up the order for Zach Wilson. Not only can Wilson hit the rhythm throws in Shanahan's offense, but he brings mobility and an exciting vertical passing component to the table that has been missing in San Francisco. Wilson has the skill set to take Shannahan's offense to the next level and provide a long-term answer to the position."