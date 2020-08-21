George Kittle Has a Busy Session, Defense Comes Up Big; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 21

The 49ers wrapped up their sixth practice of training camp with efforts to keep the team safe amid the Northern California wildfires. Practice was moved an hour earlier to help avoid the unhealthy air quality and high temperatures hovering around Santa Clara County. Nonetheless, it was a productive session with a hefty load of highlight plays. Here are some observations from the SAP Performance Facility, as well as player updates from defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Practice Recap

- Brandon Aiyuk was active on Friday, seeing reps with the first and second-team offense. The rookie saw five targets on the day and also took a couple of handoffs.

- George Kittle had a busy day, especially during the two-minute drill. The tight end hauled in three of his four targets during the period and also had two additional receptions during a full-team situational drill. One catch was a 25-yard bomb from ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ during 11-on-11 work.

- Like Kittle, Kendrick Bourne saw a good deal of targets. The wideout caught five of six targets on the day. The most impressive was on a comeback route where he beat cornerback Richard Sherman to the ball for an impressive catch. As you'd expect, the entire offense broke out in hysteria following the reception.

- Sherman got his revenge during the team's move-the-ball period, as he took advantage of what appeared to be misscommunication on offense, and came down with an interception.

- Jerick McKinnon made back-to-back impressive receptions on passes from C.J. Beathard﻿. The first was a reception while in tight coverage against cornerback Jamar Taylor﻿. The second was a diving catch for a first down.

- Trent Taylor continues his campaign to prove he is Garoppolo's favorite target as the wideout hauled in a contested catch for a first down during the team's situational period.

- Newcomer Johnathan Cyprien hauled in his first interception of camp as he jumped the route on a pass intended for Jauan Jennings﻿.

"He knows our system, he's in great shape and he moves very well," Saleh said. "The expectation for him is to come in and compete. You're never going to restrict roster spots with numbers, but he's a talented football player and his ability to come in and compete and push guys - you can never have too many good football players and he's a good football player. It doesn't say anything about the men in the room because they've all been doing a great job. It's a very talented safety group. So it's just another piece of the puzzle to see how we can get a little bit better."

- Nick Bosa notched multiple "would-be" sacks and quarterback pressures during team drills.

- Speaking of Bosa, the 49ers switched up the 1-on-1 drills a bit, giving Bosa opportunities to line up across Mike McGlinchey﻿. Bosa beat McGlinchey on the first rep, and the right tackle returned the favor on the next series.

- During 1-on-1 drills, the defensive line got the best of the O-line. Defensive lineman Kentavius Street had a strong showing, winning the bulk of his reps.

- Solomon Thomas had a "would-be" sack against Garoppolo during the 49ers first set of full-team drills. Linebacker Joe Walker also found his way to the quarterback during 11-on-11 drills.

- Tarvarius Moore registered an impressive PBU on a pass from Nick Mullens intended for Jennings.