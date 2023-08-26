Presented by

49ers Fall Short in Preseason Finale; Five Takeaways from #LACvsSF

Aug 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers closed out their preseason slate with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium on Friday night. As expected, a majority of the team's projected starters made an appearance in the finale, playing through a large portion of the first quarter.

Here are five takeaways from #LACvsSF:

Both of San Francisco's kickers were unavailable against the Chargers.

Rookie Jake Moody and veteran Zane Gonzalez were both expected to have kicking opportunities in the preseason finale, and instead, were both ruled out due to injury. Moody was sidelined Friday morning due to a right quad strain sustained in practice earlier in the week. He is day-to-day.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez went through pregame warmups and was seen stretching prior to kickoff, but never entered the contest. He suffered a calf injury and was taken out of the lineup in the first quarter. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky took over kicking responsibilities and missed his one extra point attempt.

Quarterback Brock Purdy smoothly moved the first-team offense down the field.

The entire starting offense was on a pitch count, but once again took advantage of their limited reps to move steadily down the field in their two drives. Purdy went five-of-nine for 73 yards and ran in a five-yard touchdown to give San Francisco the early lead. He connected with four different pass catchers in those two series including fullback Kyle Juszczyk﻿, wide receiver Deebo Samuel﻿, running back Jordan Mason and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk﻿.

San Francisco's ten-play, 74-yard opening drive ended with a goal line fumble, but the offense bounced back on the next possession. Purdy and the offense traveled 48 yards in eight plays, and the 49ers QB1 took it the rest of the way, turning the wheels on to run in the score from five yards out.

Quarterback Sam Darnold took the bulk of the quarterback reps on Friday and put together another solid outing under center.

Darnold replaced Purdy late in the first quarter and played through a majority of the third quarter. He went six-of-11 for 89 yards, a touchdown and 111.6 passer rating. The veteran flexed his elite throwing ability on a couple occasions, once on a deep ball down the right sideline to wide receiver Chris Conley for a 34-yard gain and then again in the second half, on a dart over the middle to wideout Willie Snead IV for a six-yard touchdown. That completion capped off a seven-play, 67-yard scoring drive and gave San Francisco the 12-10 advantage with 10:38 left in the third quarter.

San Francisco's preseason sack count reaches five.

The 49ers defense opened up with a quick three-and-out made possible by a sack by All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner on third-and-12 for a loss of ten yards. His participation in Friday night's matchup was more of a cameo as the veteran was subbed out by the next defensive series.

San Francisco's second sack of the night was a joint effort by linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and defensive lineman Alex Barrett﻿. Their takedown came early in the second quarter on third-and-six for Los Angeles and forced a punt.

The 49ers search for their return specialist continues.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell got the first go at return specialist duties on Friday but was one of several players to get the opportunity to field punt and kick returns. Cornerbacks D'Shawn Jamison and Samuel Womack III were subbed in along with wide receiver Anthony Miller﻿.

Bell was the leading punt returner versus Los Angeles, running his first quarter punt return back for 16 yards. Meanwhile, Jamison led in kick returns racking up 32 yards on a second half return.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers 'Football for All' Game

The San Francisco 49ers will spotlight the diversity of the Bay Area in their preseason game against the LA Chargers in the team's first-ever "Football for All" celebration.
news

49ers Edge Past the Broncos 21-20; Seven Takeaways From #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers continued their preseason slate at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday against the Denver Broncos.
news

49ers Kick Off the Preseason vs. Raiders; Six Takeaways from #SFvLV

The San Francisco 49ers fell short 34-7 to the Las Vegas Raiders in their first preseason opener. 
news

Desert Workouts Complete; Four Takeaways from Joint Practice No. 2 with the Raiders

From injury updates to the highlights from Friday's workout, here are the four takeaways from the second joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

The Competition Heats Up in Vegas; Five Takeaways from Joint Practice with the Raiders

From injury updates to the highlights from Thursday's workout, here are the five takeaways from the first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

3 Things We Learned About the 49ers Offense This Offseason

As the 49ers gear up for training camp, here's three things we learned about the offensive unit through their offseason programming slate.
news

3 Things We Learned About the 49ers Defense This Offseason

As the 49ers gear up for training camp, here's three things we learned about the defensive unit through their offseason programming slate.
news

Deebo Samuel Evaluates 2022 Season; 6 Takeaways from Vet Minicamp

From Brock Purdy's throwing program updates to Deebo Samuel's review of his 2022 season, learn more about all the happenings from 49ers veteran minicamp.
news

Four Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed their six selections from Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Four Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed their three selections from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Six Updates from John Lynch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

Ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager John Lynch shared updates on Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and the 49ers selection strategy. 
Advertising