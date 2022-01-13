Can 49ers Road Success Carry Over into the Postseason?

While sitting third in the NFC West with a 10-7 record to close the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers chances of hosting a postseason contest at home are slim. To be frank, it would require a number of shocking upsets and, ultimately, the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles to reign supreme over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed by the Green Bay Packers (and San Francisco making it to the NFC Championship game).

But as of now, San Francisco is focused on what lies ahead and that's Sunday's Wild Card matchup as the team heads to Dallas to take on the NFC East-champion Cowboys.

If you ask any team, you'd much rather play at home, in front of your own fans and the advantages they could create. But being on the road to open up the postseason might not be the worst thing for San Francisco.

The 49ers have won six of their nine games on the road this season, with all three losses coming within a single score. On the contrary, the team opened up the season struggling at home going 0-4 before rattling off four-straight home victories to close out the year.

Reflecting on the 49ers 2019 Super Bowl run, the energy at Levi's® Stadium was unmatched. It's also quite likely that home-field advantage played a part in the opposition's downfall.

But the same could be said about the team's season finale at SoFi Stadium, where 49ers fans showed up in droves and made it difficult for the Los Angeles Rams offense to operate at times.

The 49ers are hoping for the same effect in Dallas, and as history has told, it wouldn't be a rare occurrence.

There is a half a century's-worth of history between the 49ers and Cowboys, dating back to the 1970's NFC Championship games, the 1981 matchup that birthed "The Catch" en route to sending San Francisco to Super Bowl XVI and then the intensified rivalry from 1992 to 1994 as the two teams faced each other in the championship round three-straight times, with the victor going on to win the ensuing Super Bowl.