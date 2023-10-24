49ers Clash With the Vikings; Stats and Facts from #SFvsMIN

Offensive Highlights
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 15 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground to go along with three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown through the air.
- McCaffrey's receiving touchdown marked his third of the season and the 25th of his career. With a rushing and receiving touchdown on the night, it marks McCaffrey's 13th-career game with one-or-more rushing touchdowns and one-or-more receiving touchdowns, which is the second-most such games in NFL history.
- McCaffrey's rushing touchdown gives him eight on the season and 46 in his career. It also marks his 13th-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, which is the longest streak of his career and tied for the most-consecutive regular season games with one-or-more touchdowns by a 49ers player since wide receiver Jerry Rice.
- Including the postseason, McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 16-consecutive games, which is the longest active streak of any NFL player and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's 16-consecutive games with a touchdown are the second-most consecutive games (postseason included) with a touchdown in NFL history.
Special Teams Highlights
- Rookie kicker Jake Moody connected on one of his two field goal attempts, a 55-yard made field goal, and both of his extra point attempts.
- With a 55-yard field goal made against the Vikings and a 57-yard field goal made versus the Los Angeles Rams, Moody joins former kickers Phil Dawson and David Akers as the only kickers in 49ers franchise history to connect on two-or-more field goals of 55-or-more yards in a single season.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.