49ers Clash With the Vikings; Stats and Facts from #SFvsMIN

Oct 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM

Offensive Highlights

  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 15 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground to go along with three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown through the air.
  • McCaffrey's receiving touchdown marked his third of the season and the 25th of his career. With a rushing and receiving touchdown on the night, it marks McCaffrey's 13th-career game with one-or-more rushing touchdowns and one-or-more receiving touchdowns, which is the second-most such games in NFL history.
  • McCaffrey's rushing touchdown gives him eight on the season and 46 in his career. It also marks his 13th-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, which is the longest streak of his career and tied for the most-consecutive regular season games with one-or-more touchdowns by a 49ers player since wide receiver Jerry Rice.
  • Including the postseason, McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 16-consecutive games, which is the longest active streak of any NFL player and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers in franchise history.
  • McCaffrey's 16-consecutive games with a touchdown are the second-most consecutive games (postseason included) with a touchdown in NFL history.

Special Teams Highlights

  • Rookie kicker Jake Moody connected on one of his two field goal attempts, a 55-yard made field goal, and both of his extra point attempts.
  • With a 55-yard field goal made against the Vikings and a 57-yard field goal made versus the Los Angeles Rams, Moody joins former kickers Phil Dawson and David Akers as the only kickers in 49ers franchise history to connect on two-or-more field goals of 55-or-more yards in a single season.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Images (Week 7)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 32

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 32

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers Defense
4 / 32

2023 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
6 / 32

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Special Teams
9 / 32

San Francisco 49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
15 / 32

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
17 / 32

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
18 / 32

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
19 / 32

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 32

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
22 / 32

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
23 / 32

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 32

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
25 / 32

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
27 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
29 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
30 / 32

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
31 / 32

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
32 / 32

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
