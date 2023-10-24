Williams OUT vs. Vikings; Greenlaw and McCaffrey Active for #SFvsMIN

The San Francisco 49ers will not have All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel on hand for "Monday Night Football" vs. the Minnesota Vikings. Samuel was ruled out on Friday after the discovery of a hairline fracture to his shoulder, while Williams entered the travel weekend as doubtful after sustaining an ankle injury versus the Cleveland Browns. Williams was downgraded to inactive on gameday.

Starting in place of Williams is third-year offensive lineman ﻿Jaylon Moore﻿. Moore is making his sixth-career start against the Vikings and his first since Week 6 of the 2022 season.

On a positive note, linebacker ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ (hamstring) and running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (oblique) have been given the green light for game action in Week 7. McCaffrey did not participate in workouts for most of the week before joining in a limited capacity on Saturday, and Greenlaw returns to action after being sidelined in Week 6.

Here's a look at the Week 7 inactives: